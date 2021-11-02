CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2020-2028

 5 days ago

The global mobile value added services (MVAS) market is expected to reach USD 1,917.15 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing use of mobile phones in semi-urban and rural areas along with the penetration of smartphones and tablets among people has sought a high...

Reuters

Taiwan's TSMC says it has responded to U.S. chip data request

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said on Monday it has responded to Washington’s data request related to the global chip shortage. TSMC, a major Apple Inc supplier, said in a statement that no customer-specific information was disclosed in response to the...
ELECTRONICS
atlanticcitynews.net

Risk-Based Authentication Market Size, Trends, SWOT, PEST, Porter's Analysis, For 2020-2028

The Risk-Based Authentication Market is forecasted to grow from USD 1.85 Billion in 2020 to USD 7.66 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the increased cases for cyber-attacks. However, insufficient knowledge about risk based authentication may be the restraining factor for the market.
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Rotary Seals Market Growth, Size, Demand and Upcoming Trends, Report 2021-2028

Mechanical seals are used for joining mechanisms or systems together to avoid leakages, or excluding contamination by dust and dirt. The efficiency of the seal depends on compression in the case of gaskets and adhesion in the case of sealants. The use of superior quality raw material will be one...
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Printer Ink Cartridges Market Growth, Analysis, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2026

The global Printer Ink Cartridges market research report published by Reports and Data is a comprehensive assessment of the Printer Ink Cartridges industry with regards to key companies in the market, market size, share, revenue, demand, drivers, restraints, regional bifurcation, segments and sub-segments of the market. The study evaluates the market from various dimensions to deliver an end-product that is accurate, reliable, informative, and elaborate and includes detailed market segmentation, regional analysis, and competitive landscape of the Printer Ink Cartridges market.
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Plant Protein Market 2021 Statistics Data, Leading Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, Demand and Business Boosting Strategies till 2028

According to a recent analysis by Reports and Data, the global Plant Protein Market size was USD 10.28 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 6.80% over the forecast period 2021-2028. Increasing consumer focus on the source or...
AGRICULTURE
atlanticcitynews.net

Transparent Plastics Market Emerging Trends, Outlook, COVID-19 Impact and Insights By 2027

The growth of the transparent plastics market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from the packaging industry and government investmentThe transparent plastics market size in the North America region accounts for the second largest share of 27.3% of the market in 2019. The presence of large organized players in this region contributes to the large share. These organizations are stimulating their attempts to be in line with market trends.
INDUSTRY
atlanticcitynews.net

Advancements in Customer Information System (CIS) Market Growth with a CAGR of 11%, Trends -The rise in smart city initiatives

Advancements in the Internet of Things [IoT] and cloud technologies, increasing global utility consumption, and the rise in smart city initiatives is boosting the CIS market. Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size - USD 976.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.2%. The global Customer Information System (CIS)...
BUSINESS
atlanticcitynews.net

Clickstream Analytics Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2020-2028

The global clickstream analytics market is forecast to reach USD 2.71 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing popularity of omnichannel retail channels among customers leaves behind vast trails of digital footprints when they engage in e-commerce interactions. These digital footprints or data logs comprises of large amount of hidden trends to tell the story of add to carts, views, checkouts likes, and checks every point of the shopping journey. Analysis of this data allows retailers and online marketers to understand the interactions of the customers with the brand and gain insights to optimize their business. These insights enable them to find, target, or retain their ideal customers in a better way.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Zirconium Market Productive Market, Size, Growth, Worth, Region & Country Forecast, 2020-2028

The Zirconium Market is forecast to reach USD 674.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Various factors promote the expansion of the zirconium market. One of the mentionable factors in this context is the rise in the number of nuclear power stations in developing nations. Such an increase in nuclear power stations in developing countries results in promoting the demand for zirconium and expanding market growth. Regions like the Asia Pacific is a significant exporter of ceramics that have positive impact on the growth of the market.
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Photocatalyst Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis, 2020-2028 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data's latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global Photocatalyst industry. The authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in a detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The growing demand for photocatalysts as a self-cleaning material in the construction industry due to their low maintenance cost is expected to stimulate growth.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Plastic Decking Market Research, Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2020-2028

This study relies on the evolution of the Plastic Decking Market to derive the trends that are observed. A significant increase in the Asian and the Middle Eastern market is visible, which promises the expansion of the market in the coming years. The chemical industry has witnessed vast growth in the Chinese chemicals sector, which is in turn affecting the value-chain of the European chemicals market.
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Revenue ,Demand , Trends , Top Key Vendor , Size, Share Analysis and Forecast To 2028 | Emergen Research

The global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth is being steadily driven by increase in demand for point of care testing, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research.
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Social Media Security Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter's Analysis For 2020-2028

The Social Media Security market is expected to grow from USD 946.4 Million in 2020 to USD 946.4 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.03% during the forecast period. Increasing need for secured social media surfing, increasing digitalization, internet and mobile usage, increase in use of social media platforms, strict government norms regarding security of data, high usage of social media resulting in large volume of data generation, increasing security breaches, such as cyber terrorism, fraud, money laundering, identity theft, hacking, adoption of BYOD services and growth of e-commerce, which the industries use to connect with their customers, leaving these customers into risks of data theft are some of the driving factors of the market.
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Battery Pack Market Share, Size, Value, Trends, Demand, Dynamics, Business Growth, Revenue and Forecasts (2020 - 2028)

The global battery pack market size is expected to reach USD 132.68 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.9%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Growth in market revenue is primarily attributed to increasing applications of battery packs in consumer electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops, power tools, and electric vehicles. Increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, growing use of cordless and portable electronic equipment, surging need for extended battery life are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global battery pack market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Galactosidase Market Overview, Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

Reports and Data has published a new study on the Global Galactosidase Market comprising of exclusive insights, growth prospects, market size and share estimation, and opportunities. Global Galactosidase Market report is a comprehensive and top-notch market report which offers the professionals and businesses critical insights into the market and industry. The research study on the Galactosidase market provides a complete overview of the product portfolio, value chain analysis, revenue contribution, profit margins, and other major factors. The report includes insights offered by industry experts, professions, and research analysts.
INDUSTRY
atlanticcitynews.net

Kaolin Market Suppliers, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2020-2028

Global Kaolin Market report published by Reports and Data offers basic details about the market description, market overview, product portfolio, market scope, specifications, top companies, key applications and types, and overall industry overview. The report offers a holistic overview of market share, market size, market growth rate, revenue growth, top companies, drivers, restraints, opportunities, technological advancements, and other key developments of the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with breakdown of the information to offer exhaustive analysis of the Kaolin market. The data has been further validated from industry experts and professionals and key statistical data has been organized in the form of charts, tables, figures, diagrams, and other pictorial representation. The report offers an industry-wide coverage of the sector based on different market aspects that influence the growth and dynamics of the industry.
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Inflation fears grow as prices rise as manufacturing slows

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. manufacturing output slowed in October, with all industries reporting delays to shortages of raw materials and stretched supply chains, which continued to constrain the nation's economy. "Companies and suppliers continue to deal with an unprecedented number of challenges to meeting increasing demand," stated the Institute for Supply...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Amid Unprecedented Demand, Delays and Downgrades Are Now Private Aviation’s New Normal

A chief executive recently shared an email about a jet charter his company had arranged for important clients. Scheduled for on-time departure from Austin, the pilots noticed a blinking light in the cockpit and called in the mechanics. Several hours later, the issue was resolved but the crew had exceeded FAA-mandated hours for the day. Unable to secure a replacement aircraft, the clients completed the flight to Phoenix the next day. The CEO, an experienced private flier, was incensed: “One of the most incredible sh*t shows ever by a charter company.” That sentiment is becoming all too common. “Nearly 20 percent...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

