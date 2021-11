The global mobile value added services (MVAS) market is expected to reach USD 1,917.15 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing use of mobile phones in semi-urban and rural areas along with the penetration of smartphones and tablets among people has sought a high demand for mobile value added services, thereby driving the market growth. Efforts made by the government for inclusive growth of people especially in rural areas, a rise in disposable income, a rapid increase in the number of internet users, and race among the telecom operators and handset manufacturers to gain a competitive edge are other factors that are expected to drive the market for mobile value added services.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO