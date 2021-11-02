CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud Robotics Market Size Expected to Reach USD 12.13 Billion By 2028 says Reports And Data

atlanticcitynews.net
 5 days ago

The growth of the market for Cloud Robotics is driven by the Enhanced growth in the use of smart phones and wireless technologies and Growth in need for IoT and machine learning technologies. Cloud Robotic Market Size - USD 4.44 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 0.1342,...

atlanticcitynews.net

Adhesives and Sealants Market Size is forecast to reach USD 81.2 Billion by the year 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data have recently published a novel report on the global Adhesives and Sealants market to provide details about ongoing and upcoming activities in the Adhesives and Sealants industry. The global market is expected to reach USD 81.2 Billion by the year 2027 from USD 55.7 Billion in 2019 with a CAGR of 5.13%. The research report offers in-depth information about market share, market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, limitations, growth opportunities, and top companies in the market.
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Metamaterial Market is projected to reach USD 4.42 billion by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data have recently added a new report titled "Global Metamaterial Market Research Report 2021" to its ever-expanding repository which offers a comprehensive overview of the Metamaterial market including current and emerging trends, consumer behavior patterns, competitor strategies, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report covers the initial and future impact assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market and offers key insights into the remuneration condition in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report also offers key insights into production and consumption ratio, import/export, supply and demand patterns, market share, market size, and revenue growth. The study also offers a comprehensive outlook for the driving and restraining factors along with micro and macro-economic factors expected to affect the growth of the industry.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Size to Reach USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rise in applications of high-performance liquid chromatography in biological research & development activities and increasing number of pre-clinical and clinical trials are some of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market size was USD 4.46 billion in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlanticcitynews.net

Hematologic Malignancies Market To Reach USD 120.56 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 10.7% - Reports And Data

The global hematologic malignancies market size is expected to reach USD 120.56 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of blood cancer, presence of strong pipeline therapeutics, and increasing expenditure in healthcare sector are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, rapidly increasing geriatric population, rising awareness about early diagnosis and treatment, growing focus on developing advanced therapeutics, and increasing product approvals are expected to support market growth going ahead.
CANCER
atlanticcitynews.net

Risk-Based Authentication Market Size, Trends, SWOT, PEST, Porter's Analysis, For 2020-2028

The Risk-Based Authentication Market is forecasted to grow from USD 1.85 Billion in 2020 to USD 7.66 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the increased cases for cyber-attacks. However, insufficient knowledge about risk based authentication may be the restraining factor for the market.
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Rotary Seals Market Growth, Size, Demand and Upcoming Trends, Report 2021-2028

Mechanical seals are used for joining mechanisms or systems together to avoid leakages, or excluding contamination by dust and dirt. The efficiency of the seal depends on compression in the case of gaskets and adhesion in the case of sealants. The use of superior quality raw material will be one...
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Hydrochloric Acid Market Growth, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Hydrochloric Acid Market" that offers key insights into market share, market size, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, and geographical bifurcation. The global Hydrochloric Acid market is forecast to reach USD 8,704.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hydrochloric acid, also known as muriatic acid, is a transparent, very strong solution of hydrogen chloride in water. It is produced using four production methods, a combination of chlorine and hydrogen, chlorination of organic, as a group of co-product in the manufacture of silica, and chemicals, salt-sulfuric acid production process. It is used as an essential product of the chemical industry and is used in many industrial processes such as food manufacturing, oil well acidizing, ore processing, producing calcium chloride, and steel pickling.
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Dock Levelers Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Leading Industry Players, Research Report by 2028

The increases the need for warehouses due to increasing demand for e-commerce drives the market for dock levelers in Mexico. Other factors include the growing number of start-ups in the logistics industry in Mexico, safety concerns for the goods which are creating a demand for unparalleled dock levelers, transport of delicate goods and replacement of Expensive skilled labor by dock levelers. The high cost of levelers and low rate of substitution or replacement of levelers, since a single dock leveler has a durability of approximately 15 years, may hinder the growth of the market of dock levelers in Mexico.
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Transparent Plastics Market Emerging Trends, Outlook, COVID-19 Impact and Insights By 2027

The growth of the transparent plastics market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from the packaging industry and government investmentThe transparent plastics market size in the North America region accounts for the second largest share of 27.3% of the market in 2019. The presence of large organized players in this region contributes to the large share. These organizations are stimulating their attempts to be in line with market trends.
INDUSTRY
atlanticcitynews.net

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2020-2028

The global mobile value added services (MVAS) market is expected to reach USD 1,917.15 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing use of mobile phones in semi-urban and rural areas along with the penetration of smartphones and tablets among people has sought a high demand for mobile value added services, thereby driving the market growth. Efforts made by the government for inclusive growth of people especially in rural areas, a rise in disposable income, a rapid increase in the number of internet users, and race among the telecom operators and handset manufacturers to gain a competitive edge are other factors that are expected to drive the market for mobile value added services.
MARKETS
Reuters

Taiwan's TSMC says it has responded to U.S. chip data request

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said on Monday it has responded to Washington’s data request related to the global chip shortage. TSMC, a major Apple Inc supplier, said in a statement that no customer-specific information was disclosed in response to the...
ELECTRONICS
atlanticcitynews.net

Yahoo ends providing services in China

SUNNYVALE, California: Yahoo has closed access to its services in China, becoming the latest American tech company to leave the country. A company spokesperson stated that it left China "in recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment." "Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and a...
SUNNYVALE, CA
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY

