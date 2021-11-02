CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PUBG Mobile announces partnership with Koenigsegg

By Aaron Astle
pocketgamer.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jesko and Gemera - two of Koenigsegg’s most innovative car models - are now available in PUBG Mobile, alongside themed apparel and items. PUBG Mobile has partnered with the luxury...

www.pocketgamer.biz

Comments / 0

Related
pocketgamer.biz

PUBG Mobile partners up with Baby Shark

Pinkfong Baby Shark, the most-watched YouTube video of all time, is coming to PUBG Mobile with exclusive themed items and emotes in the version 1.6 update. There’s even a special event-exclusive permanent item available to win, up for grabs for players who record and share their in-game Baby Shark Dance videos on social media.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

PUBG Mobile 1.7 Update beta version download link, new features and more

The 1.6 update of PUBG Mobile is nearing to complete one month of its release and the officials have already released the beta version of PUBG Mobile 1.7 Update. The new update could be released in the month of December with some interesting features and modifications. The developers of PUBG...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile 1.7 version (BETA): How to download and complete patch notes

KRAFTON had released the 1.6 update to PUBG Mobile last month and they didn’t disappoint us at all. It has just been one month and the 1.7 update is about to release around the 13th of November, 2021 and the developers have outdone themselves once again. Let us get into the patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 1.7 version (BETA) and talk about some of the anticipated features.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pubg Mobile#Koenigsegg Jesko#Koenigsegg Gemera#Pubg Mobile Publishing#Tencent Games
gamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile announces collaboration with cultural icon Pinkfong Baby Shark

PUBG Mobile, one of the world’s most popular mobile battle royale games, has announced a new collaboration with the global phenomenon Pinkfong Baby Shark. Pinkfong Baby Shark, the cultural icon by the global entertainment company SmartStudy, became a breakout sensation when it launched on Pinkfong’s YouTube channel in November 2015. The world’s most-watched video in history on YouTube, the song has been watched over 9.4 billion times and broke into the mainstream music scene by recording a 20-week streak on the Billboard Hot 100.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

PUBG Mobile Partners with Liverpool Football Club

Liverpool Football Club, 2019 FIFA Club World Cup champions and 2018–19 UEFA Champions League, have announced a new partnership with the mobile version of the hit battle royale game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds. This marks the first collaboration between PUBG and a professional football club. The special event will take place between November 12th and December 20th. Players that log in during the event will have the chance to gain free and exclusive Liverpool FC-themed items, equipment, and outfits.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cars
pocketgamer.com

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes (October 2021)

Let's be honest - who doesn't like free loot in games, right? So use these PUBG Mobile redeem codes to get all the gifts that you can, before they expire!. If you've been around the gaming scene for a while, chances are you're familiar with one of the most popular battle royales. And since you're here, I'm pretty sure that you're also playing the game. Well, much like many other mobile games, this one has implemented a system that lets players redeem some codes for extra loot, such as cosmetics and other premium items that you'd otherwise have to pay for.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

PUBG Mobile is getting Liverpool FC kits

It's one of the more bizarre crossovers we've seen, but if Fortnite can have a virtual Harry Kane, why can't PUBG get Liverpool stuff?. More specifically, PUBG Mobile will soon get Liverpool branded outfits and items to unlock. It's the first time PUBG Mobile has collaborated directly with a football club.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

PUBG Mobile 1.7 Update Brings New Carry Function & Weapon Balance Changes

The latest upcoming PUBG Mobile 1.7 update brings balance for the marksman rifles and more weapons. The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is well underway. However, Krafton has already started the beta testing for the upcoming PUBG Mobile 1.7 update, which is expected to release on November 11, 2021. The beta update is released to make sure the live update is stable enough to release across the globe. In addition, it introduces all of the upcoming features, allowing players to know what they can expect in the new upcoming update.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

PUBG Mobile x League Of Legends: PUBG Mobile teases collaboration with League Of Legends Arcane Series

PUBG Mobile x League Of Legends: Even before the release of PUBG Mobile’s collaboration with Liverpool FC, the developers have teased another collaboration. Although, it hasn’t been revealed that whether the collaboration is with a new game or a movie, their social media post strongly hints of a crossover with League Of Legends Arcane Series.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

PUBG Mobiles Update 1.7 COUNTDOWN: Release Date, Time & More

It's almost time for PUBG Mobile Update 1.7 to land and bring us a wealth of brand new content to the game. As the game becomes more popular, we're seeing a long string of new content, some of which may be a little questionable - we're looking at you, baby shark - but in most cases, it's all been content to improve the overall experience.
VIDEO GAMES
sportsaldente.com

How To Get Winner Pass In PUBG Mobile Lite In November 2021?

The following article deals with the process of getting a Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite in November 2021 and all the details that come along with it. Players Unknown Battleground or PUBG in short is one of the most popular games in 2021. It has been there for more than four years since the game has released. Since its release, the popularity of the game has only been increasing. With several new features and more interesting updates, PUBG has never failed to surprise its fans. One of the best policies that PUBG Corporation took is that they released the Lite version of the game for gamers who have low-quality gaming platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

PUBG Mobile to add Arcane characters from Riot Games

PUBG Mobile has announced a partnership with Riot Games, bringing in characters, items and locations from its media IP Arcane in the mid-November Version 1.7 update. This partnership will bring the world of League of Legends to more people worldwide, with new game areas and gameplay modes also inspired by Arcane.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

When is the PUBG Mobile Arcane Release Date

In an interesting turn of events, PUBG Mobile celebrates League of Legends Arcane. The PUBG Mobile Arcane release date was announced in PUBG Mobile’s recent Twitter post. Set to release on November 16, the collaboration took the world by surprise. There may be a unique game mode releasing alongside the event, but no details were officially revealed.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy