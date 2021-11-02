CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Why Basic T-Shirts Go With Everything

charlottestar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's get right to the basics-no pun intended. Every single person no matter what your age, style of personality is like should own at least a few quality basic t-shirts. Regardless of if you choose these t-shirts to be a neutral black, white or grey shirt or have a bit of...

www.charlottestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
collegecandy.com

5 Ways To Wear A White T-Shirt In 2021

A white t-shirt is a staple to any good closet. Whether you love fashion and wear the latest trends, or just want to throw something on, a white t-shirt is perfect for anyone. The reason for this being the best closet staple is for its versatility. This t-shirt can be paired in countless ways, you’ll never be able to say you have nothing to wear next time you get dressed.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Cherub-Print Graphic T-Shirts

Girls Don't Cry introduces a new collection of whimsical tees that are adorned in cherub visuals for a playful touch that is true to the brand's aesthetics. The Japanese streetwear fashion label delivers a color palette of beige, red, black, white, and mint green. Across the tees, the chest and...
APPAREL
touringplans.com

The Great Debate… Matching T-Shirts

Some might think the debate about Dole Whip vs Mickey bar is the biggest debate for a family going to Disney. I offer for your consideration… the matching t-shirt. Many families wear them with pride, even the grumpy one that thinks it’s ridiculous!. People watching and checking out all of...
APPAREL
New York Post

‘Dad bod’ T-shirts: Body shaming, or man’s best friend?

There’s a new style out there for men whose six-packs sit on a fridge shelf. Clothing is now being marketed specifically to dudes with “dad bods,” the now socially acceptable term for any man — parent or not — who has a rounded gut mixed with some muscle tone. Brands...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Clothing#Jeans
ithaca.edu

Shed the Red to Earn Your Cortaca T-Shirt!

The STAT E-Board officially counted the votes for the Cortaca T-Shirt Design Contest and we wanted to thank the 347 student voters! You have spoken, and we are turning the winning design into the official 2021 Cortaca t-shirt, with the two runners-up as stickers. Spirit Week begins next week, so...
ITHACA, NY
Kansas Public Radio

Visit the KPR Online Store for T-Shirts, Sweatshirts, and More!

Want to show off your love for public radio with pride? Check out the KPR Online Store where you can pick up a Retro Cocktail Hour T-shirt in a great new color, or one of our new Trail Mix T-shirts. We also have KPR T-shirts, sweatshirts, and more, printed locally by Blue Collar Press. Visit the link here to shop and learn more: Kansas Public Radio Online Store.
APPAREL
UTD Mercury

Curious Comets Vol. 2: Why are there t-shirts in the Green Center atrium?

Green Center houses UTD’s Hobson Wildenthal Honors College – but to most Comets, it’s probably best known for the couple dozen t-shirts suspended above the building’s atrium. These curiosity-inducing shirts hang unapologetically from a web of wire clotheslines. It’s a striking visual, if a bit mystifying: the exhibit fulfills no...
APPAREL
winsidr.com

Short-Sleeve Unisex Winsidr Banner T-Shirt

Description Additional information Reviews (0) Rep the only site to exclusively cover the WNBA. This t-shirt is everything you’ve dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. It’s comfortable and flattering for both men and women. • 100% combed and ring-spun cotton (Heather...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TrendHunter.com

ECG-Monitoring T-Shirts

The 'Viscero' vest has been designed by Ireland-based Design Partners as a wearable ECG solution that would enable advanced readings to be taken in a discreet way. The shirt is positioned as a replacement to the traditional Holter monitors that are the standard for tracking atrial events but are quite clunky. The shirt makes use of sticky electrodes that would stick against the body underneath a plain white T-shirt and would be a far more effective option for tracking abnormal heartbeats and more.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Basics Snob, and This $35 T-Shirt Just Changed the Game

Something you may or may not know about me is that I take my basics, especially my T-shirts, very seriously. After all, I choose them 99% of the time when I get dressed, so for me to add one to my collection means it must be worth it. Not only that, but my reputation is also on the line, so if I'm about to recommend something, it better be good.
APPAREL
detroitfashionnews.com

Ways to Improve Your Graphic T-Shirt Designs

Taking your quality of graphic tees to the next level is all part of creating a memorable brand. Here are a few ways to improve your graphic t-shirt designs. During your downtime, you find activities that inspire and exhilarate you. It helps reduce the mundane routine of everyday life, giving you a window of time to enjoy yourself. Perhaps you like fashion and enjoy experimenting with different styles and fabrics. So you decide to take it into your own hands and design your brand of t-shirts.
APPAREL
aquariumdrunkard.com

Dead Notes T-Shirt :: The Re-Up

Boogie ’til you barf. Back by popular demand … the AD Dead Notes tee. Three different colors. Ltd. run via the sustainable, NC based, Recover Brands. 4oz, water based print. 10 day pre-order ending November 12. Ten day window to cop one… get them here.
APPAREL
thebrag.com

THE PEOPLE Vs. releasing special t-shirts for Ausmusic T-shirt Day

THE PEOPLE Vs. is marking Ausmusic T-shirt Day this year by creating two limited-edition t-shirts featuring visuals from iconic Australians photographer Sophie Howarth. The annual event to raise awareness and celebrate the best of Australian music takes place on Friday, November 19th. To do their bit for the cause, THE PEOPLE Vs. has collaborated with Support Act to bring out their special t-shirts: 100% of net proceeds from all sales will be donated to the organisation, who deliver crisis relief and mental health services to those doing it tough.
BEAUTY & FASHION
themillennews.com

Barnette wins JCES t-shirt contest

Paysleigh Barnette has won the JCES t-shirt design contest. “We are proud of the creativity and hard work of all our students. We look forward to seeing the final design and subsequent t-shirt,” Randy Dailey, JCES principal explains. Paysleigh won the design with a whopping 494 community wide votes. She will have her winning design made into a t-shirt that […]
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goodshomedesign.com

Tiny House for Under $1,500

Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
CARS
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Takes a Red Carpet Risk in Lacy Black Outfit and Sky-High Sandals at LACMA Gala

Billie Eilish took a sheer risk in a daring look at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The “Happier Than Ever” musician hit the red carpet in a daring Gucci ensemble, featuring a black faux-fur coat. The star’s outerwear was worn over a sheer top embroidered with Gucci’s double G logo, as well as a white silk bra trimmed with black floral lace. Eilish continued her sleek streak with a sparkly black floral lace midi skirt, worn over Gucci logo tights. Her loom was complete with gold earrings and a delicate gold choker. For footwear, Eilish posed in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy