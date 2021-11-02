The Institute: October 2021 Luxury Market Report

October 2021 Prices Remain High Even As Number of Sales Fall. In a turnaround from 2020s frenzied fall market, 2021 presents with sales figures more similar to the seasonal nature of 2019. With the majority of homes closing in October being purchased after the start of school, it is no surprise that the number of sales decreased as it does in a more normal market. As a comparison, October 2020 saw 131 homes sold, while only 32 closed in 2021 and 42 in 2019. Overall sales figures also showed a similar pattern for October 2021 with a 71% decrease from October 2020, but only a 2% decrease when compared to 2019. The overall sales volume in October 2021 was $32,004,400. On the flip side, both the median and average sales prices remain high when comparing past years. The October 2021 median sales price sits at $794,500 which is 9% higher than $730,000 in 2020, and 30% higher than $611,250 in 2019. The average sale price was $1,000,153 in October 2021; 17% higher than $850,161 in 2020, and 28% higher than $779,349 in 2019.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO