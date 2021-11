As the world prepares for the 2021 Glasgow Climate Change Conference, more and more data indicate that human efforts, assuming there have been efforts, have been insufficient, at best. While world leaders spread declarations galore about curbing emissions of greenhouse gases, the reality is the opposite. The UN Production Gap Report tracks the discrepancy between governments’ planned fossil fuel production and actual global production levels. This year’s report reveals that “despite increased climate ambitions and net-zero commitments, governments still plan to produce more than double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than what would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5°C [2.7°F].”

