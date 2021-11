NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a woman who allegedly shoved a child to the ground in the Bronx back in August. Police say the suspect is 32-year-old Shoshannah Johnson. READ MORE: ‘She Was Speaking Just Gibberish:’ Family Speaks Out After Woman Shoves 2-Year-Old Girl To Ground In The Bronx They say on Aug. 24, she walked up to a 2-year-old in the Bronx and pushed her, causing her to hit her head. Johnson, who is reportedly homeless, is charged with assault.

BRONX, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO