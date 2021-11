Since the pandemic, the U.S. Small Business Administration has given out more loans in Utah than in the past 55 years combined. That’s according to SBA Utah district director Marla Trollan. She said Monday over the last fiscal year, the agency has processed nearly 60,000 loans amounting to almost $4 billion in the Beehive State. Minority owned businesses in Utah received nearly $100 million. Veteran owned and woman owned companies received a combined $70 million. The administration says despite progress made with its traditional loaning programs, there is still a gap in which communities can access capital. The SBA said closing that gap remains a top priority. — Ross Terrell.

UTAH STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO