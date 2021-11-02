CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street mints record highs, helped by strong earnings; Fed up next

By Lewis Krauskopf, Devik Jain
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIVNK_0ckT7MLM00

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday to record highs as a strong earnings season continued to lift sentiment for equities, while investors were looking ahead to the outcome of a critical Federal Reserve meeting.

Pfizer (PFE.N) shares rose after the drugmaker said it expected 2021 sales of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech to reach $36 billion.

Overall, third-quarter earnings have come in better-than-expected for U.S. companies as the economy continues to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic. With some 320 companies having reported so far, S&P 500 earnings are expected to have climbed 40.2% in the third quarter from a year ago, according to Refinitiv IBES.

"From a fundamental perspective, there is a strong underpinning for the performance of the broad equity market complex," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

"The next several days and weeks will include significant developments on the policy front, and we are watching that very closely because as we transition out of the earnings reporting season many of the macro factors will start to take center stage again.”

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 17.30 points, or 0.38%, to end at 4,631.05 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 53.69 points, or 0.34%, to 15,649.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 139.25 points, or 0.39%, to 36,053.09.

All three indexes hit intraday record highs during the session.

The economically sensitive Dow Jones Transportation Average (.DJT) soared to hit an all-time high, lifted by a surge in shares of Avis Budget (CAR.O) after the car-rental firm reported earnings.

The Fed on Wednesday is expected to approve plans to scale back its $120 billion monthly bond-buying program put in place to help the economy during the pandemic. Investors will also be focused on commentary about interest rates and how sustained the recent surge in inflation is.

"Most times, markets are happiest when they get predictability, when they get what they expect, and I think the expectation is that they are going to taper,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

In company news, shares of Under Armour Inc (UAA.N) jumped after the athletic apparel maker raised its annual forecasts.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Since rising inflation, a decline in overall productivity, and an expanding trade deficit could heighten stock market volatility in the near term, we think it could be wise to bet on high-yielding dividend stocks Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), Zoetis Inc . (NYSE:ZTS) and ABB Ltd (ABB) to ensure a steady income stream. These stocks have an overall ‘Strong Buy’ rating in our proprietary rating system.Companies that pay dividends are generally well established and relatively less subject to market risks. Brian Belski, BMO’s chief investment strategist, stated, “Elevated cash levels, below average payout ratios...and an unprecedented recovery in corporate earnings are setting the stage for an extended rebound in shareholder distribution.”
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Popular Dividend Stock Just Jumped 13% After Earnings

On Wednesday, Lumen Technologies reported a big earnings beat despite another revenue decline. Lumen has completed the $1 billion share buyback announced three months ago and told investors that it plans to maintain its dividend despite lower expected free cash flow over the next few years. This dividend stock has...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 0.64% to $1,222.09 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.20% to 15,971.59 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $21.40 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Sunday, with the Saudi index extending gains from the previous session, while Dubai dipped into the red on profit-taking. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) added 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) gaining 0.9% and...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

5 Top Analysts Favorite Stocks Under $10 Are Smoking Hot

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
dallassun.com

Records shattered on Wall Street as stocks go into complete melt up

NEW YORK, New York - Strong jobs growth saw Wall Street's main indices forge ahead on Friday, to new record highs. "Although the data bodes well for the recovery in the U.S., the rise in earnings year on year of 4.9% does highlight worries about wage inflation," Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown told Reuters Friday.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Northey
investing.com

Some investors look to diversify amid big tech rally

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rising valuations and hefty year-to-date gains for big technology stocks are pushing some investors to diversify away from the sector that has led markets for years. Tech stocks have soared this year, and their big weighting in the S&P 500 has helped push the index to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slid 0.71% to $163.43 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.37% to 4,697.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.49 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Derivatives#Federal Reserve#German#Ixic#Dji#Avis Budget
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Lockheed Martin has promising projects in the works, and a big backlog. Omnicom is a major advertising company with a hefty dividend payout. Intel has been in a slump, but there's reason to be optimistic about its future. As investment options go, dividend-paying stocks can be hard to beat. They...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks With High Dividend Yields

Coca-Cola provides a thirst-quenching 3% dividend yield to income investors. ExxonMobil is a Dividend Aristocrat with a market-crushing 5%-plus yield. Energy Transfer's stock offers income investors a well-covered yield topping 6.7%. If you went by popular impressions of a company, you would probably think that the most widely held stocks...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) took a -18% dive 17.89% to $284.02 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $213.47 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Multi-Year Cup & Handle Breakout In Play For This Semiconductor Stock

With the U.S. stock market in bull mode and tech stocks surging, there is no shortage of strong stocks out there. Today, we share a tech stock that is breaking out of a very bullish price cup with handle pattern: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI). As you can see,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 1.32% to $1,229.91 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $1,215.39, which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Cheap Stock

3M's dividend yield is historically high. One reason for this is a collection of lawsuits with which the company is dealing. The legal issues are a problem, but given its size and financial strength, 3M should weather any eventual hit. There are companies that have great histories and then there...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

218K+
Followers
235K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy