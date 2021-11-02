CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SECRETS OF THE DEAD: The First Circle of Stonehenge

By Jennifer Robinson
KPBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremieres Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. A decade-long archaeological quest reveals that the oldest stones of Stonehenge originally belonged to a much earlier sacred site: a stone...

KPBS

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Lady Sapiens

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. & Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. New scientific investigations from across the globe help piece together the untold story of prehistoric women in "Lady Sapiens." The latest research separates fact from fiction and sheds new light on our ancient foremothers. For more than a century and a half, experts uncovered and analyzed ancient human remains to understand the story of the earliest Homo sapiens species but focused primarily on the male half of the species.
TV & VIDEOS
KPBS

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW RECUT: American Stories - Part 2

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand. Hear more striking accounts behind standout treasures that illuminate Americans' varied experiences including a Navajo collection, a WWI peach can label letter, and James McNeill Whistler artwork in Part 2 of this special episode. Watch On Your...
TV & VIDEOS
