Booking Holdings To Make Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release Available On Company's Investor Relations Website On Wednesday, November 3

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third quarter 2021 financial results for Booking Holdings (BKNG) - Get Booking Holdings Inc. Report will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com .

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com . Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) - Get Booking Holdings Inc. Report is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com , Priceline , Agoda , Rentalcars.com , KAYAK and OpenTable .

