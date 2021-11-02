CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Apex Reached For U.S. Cruises

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty and wonder meet excitement and anticipation as Celebrity Cruises' stunning new-luxury ship, Celebrity Apex, kicks off its inaugural Caribbean season, setting sail from Ft. Lauderdale today. The festivities include the ship's official naming ceremony led by her inspiring Godmother, Reshma Saujani, the founder of groundbreaking non-profit Girls Who Code and author of bestseller, "Brave, Not Perfect."

Celebrity Apex's much-anticipated arrival to U.S ports is a landmark moment for the brand, as the vessel's launch was originally planned for late March 2020. Following a short run of Greek Island sailings earlier this summer, the ship now embarks for the first time from U.S shores on rotating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, where guests will visit the picturesque islands of Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Belize, Grand Caymans and more.

"We are elated to welcome Celebrity Apex to our family of magnificent vessels that push the boundaries of what's possible on a cruise ship," said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "As we welcome guests back to the seas aboard the newest Edge class ship, we are excited to deliver the very best vacation experience that is the hallmark of every Celebrity cruise.

"Celebrating Celebrity Apex is certainly long overdue and it's a day I have been waiting to celebrate for quite a long time - 581 days, to be exact. This stunning ship truly represents a new standard in new-luxury travel, and we can't wait for our guests to finally experience it for themselves," said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. "As we say in our new brand campaign, we know guests will not only, 'Journey WonderFULL,' aboard this beautiful ship, but that she will also be the industry's most talked about new ship."

Joining the executives onstage, and in keeping with nautical tradition , Reshma Saujani will officially name Celebrity Apex on board the ship in a beautiful ceremony. Also in attendance will be hundreds of guests including local dignitaries from the City of Hollywood and City of Dania Beach; representatives from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Coast Guard, Broward County Sheriff's Department, and Broward County Fire Rescue, as well as media and invited guests.

The Apex of New Luxury at Sea

Like her multi-award-winning, industry-changing sister ship, Celebrity Edge, named one of TIME Magazine's "2019 World's Greatest Places ," Celebrity Apex features innovative outward-facing design and visionary spaces from world-renowned designers, connecting guests to the breathtaking world around them like never before. The ship's onboard experience also stands apart from anything else at sea, and feeds today's travelers' wanderlust with both familiar and new offerings including:

- The exclusive The Retreat ® with its stunning suite accommodations, a private restaurant, and an exclusive lounge and sundeck to rival any high-end resort. In addition, a dedicated team of Personal Retreat Hosts on-hand 24/7, ensures everything is taken care of while on vacation.- Transformational accommodations, from modern two-story villas with plunge pools to staterooms with infinite verandas, that blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living. - The Magic Carpet®, soaring cantilevered above the sea and offering guests uninterrupted vistas while sipping cocktails or having dinner. - A curated collection of 29 culinary venues including the brand-new Craft Social Bar, offering 40 handcrafted boutique beer selections, creative cocktails and a wide selection of a la carte, gourmet comfort food and bar bites. Globally-inspired menus, crafted by Michelin-starred chefs bring the flavors of the world straight to the plate, providing an epicurean journey unmatched at sea.- 7,000 square feet of retail offerings featuring such renowned luxury stand-alone boutiques as Bvlgari, Cartier and the first-ever Montblanc lifestyle boutique. - First-at-sea F45 classes, along with Peloton bikes, and "Women in Wellness" onboard content and experiences from some of the most influential female leaders in wellness augment well-being offerings throughout the ship.

Naming Celebrity Apex

Reshma Saujani follows Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai, the first Edge Series Godmother, who inaugurated Celebrity Edge in November 2018, and is renowned for her advocacy of educational opportunities for girls everywhere. Saujani also represents women breaking ground, having led the charge to provide opportunities for women in the traditionally male-dominated tech field.

"I can't think of anyone better to serve as Godmother for this ship than the incredible Reshma Saujani," continued Lutoff-Perlo. "Reshma is a visionary, leading the charge to challenge stereotypes and inspire a whole new generation of girls and women to bravely pursue tech jobs; just as Celebrity is working to close the gender gap at sea, growing our percentage of women serving as bridge officers to 30 percent in an industry where the average is 2 percent. It is Reshma's game-changing spirit that makes her the perfect Godmother for a game-changing ship like Celebrity Apex."

"It's both thrilling and humbling to serve as the Godmother of Celebrity Apex," said Saujani. "Similar to the mission of Girls Who Code, which is centered around closing the gender gap in tech, Celebrity is leading the way to create a more diverse future in the cruise industry. The brand's commitment to the cause is clear not only through the leadership of its President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, but in its incorporation of on-board STEM programming. I can't think of a more inspiring place to learn about the wonders of the maritime industry than on board Celebrity Apex and Girls Who Code is honored to help in this effort."

In honor of Saujani's work, Celebrity Cruises will offer fun, interactive beginning coding activities from the Girls Who Code curriculum as part of the cruise line's onboard Camp at Sea program.

Every Luxury Covered

Simplifying the luxury vacation experience, WiFi, drinks and service charges are now 'Always Included SM on every Celebrity cruise.

For more information on the Celebrity Apex inaugural Caribbean season sailings visit https://www.celebritycruises.com/cruise-ships/celebrity-apex/itineraries . For more information on all 2021-2022 sailings offered by Celebrity Cruises visit Celebritycruises.com/gb/2021-2022-cruises .

About Celebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 14 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalised service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate use of plastic water bottles; the first American female Captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands operated by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Report.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-apex-reached-for-us-cruises-301414532.html

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises

