Loopback Analytics Partners With Baptist Health South Florida On Specialty Pharmacy Initiatives To Improve Patient Outcomes

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopback Analytics, a leading data analytics provider for health systems, is proud to announce its partnership with Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, to continue advancing specialty pharmacy services.

"Baptist Health is excited about this partnership, as it will not only bring opportunities to grow our specialty pharmacy business, but we get to enhance the positive impact on our patients' lives through the process", says Angelica Berni, Director of Specialty Pharmacy and Clinical Ambulatory Pharmacy Services for Baptist Health South Florida.

Specialty pharmacy is a rapidly growing area in healthcare's effort to improve patient outcomes, and for integrated health systems like Baptist Health, it's important for patients to get timely access to their medication and support for their outcomes. The Loopback platform will play an important role in this effort through its easy-to-use analytics and seamless data integration.

"The Loopback Rx Capture Module is going to enable Baptist Health to capitalize on their opportunities for specialty medications", said Neil Smiley, Loopback Analytics CEO. "We're thrilled to be partnering with a reputable organization like Baptist Health and continue building on their mission of improving the health of the patients they serve."

About Baptist Health South Florida:Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loopback-analytics-partners-with-baptist-health-south-florida-on-specialty-pharmacy-initiatives-to-improve-patient-outcomes-301414524.html

SOURCE Loopback Analytics

