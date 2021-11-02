CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis Announce Romania’s Intent to Build First-of-a-Kind U.S. Small Modular Reactor to Address the Climate Crisis

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced Romania’s intent to build a first-of-a-kind U.S. small modular reactor (SMR) plant. By deploying U.S. innovative clean technology first, Romania is taking an initial step—but a huge technological leap—in advancing climate action and clean energy access throughout...

www.state.gov

