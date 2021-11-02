Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis Announce Romania’s Intent to Build First-of-a-Kind U.S. Small Modular Reactor to Address the Climate Crisis

I witnessed Hurricane Sandy up close and personal. In Morris County, N.J., we were without power for 10 days following the superstorm’s main blast on Oct. 29, 2012. Other areas had it even worse, with the final cost to my home state reaching nearly $30 billion. Sandy still casts a long shadow in the eyes of many families and communities in New Jersey. Sadly, this wasn’t a once-in-a-lifetime storm either, which became clear recently with Hurricane Ida. Ida cost over a billion dollars in damages for our state and killed 30 New Jerseyans.

