Global Trailer And Cargo Container Tracking Market Report 2021-2025 With Profiles Of 100 Cargo Container Tracking Solution Providers

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking - 9th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total market value for trailer and cargo container tracking solutions reached an estimated € 1.2 billion in 2020. Growing at a CAGR of 16.0 percent, the total market size is forecasted to reach € 2.5 billion in 2025.

Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking is the foremost source of information about the adoption of tracking solutions for trailers and cargo containers. Whether you are a tracking solution provider, device vendor, cargo transportation stakeholder, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

This study investigates the market for tracking and security of intermodal shipping containers, trailers, swap bodies, rail freight wagons, air freight unit load devices, cargo boxes and pallets. The installed base of remote tracking systems for these cargo loading units is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25.3 percent from 9.3 million units at the end of 2020 to 28.9 million units by 2025. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

The installed base of active cargo tracking units to reach 29 million by 2025

This market report covering the trailer and cargo container tracking market. The number of active tracking devices deployed for cargo loading units including trailers, intermodal containers, rail freight wagons, air cargo containers, cargo boxes and pallets reached 9.3 million worldwide in 2020.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3 percent, this number is expected to reach 28.9 million by 2025. In terms of installed units, trailer telematics is today the most developed market, followed by tracking devices for general cargo applications and intermodal containers.

The markets for tracking solutions for rail freight wagons and air cargo containers are considerably smaller but are estimated to grow substantially during the coming five years.

The analyst ranks ORBCOMM as the largest vendor of tracking solutions for cargo loading units, having a significant installed base of trailers as well as containers. ORBCOMM is together with SkyBitz, Spireon, CalAmp, PowerFleet and Samsara the leading players on the North American trailer telematics market in terms of number of active units.

The European trailer telematics market is substantially smaller than the North American and is dominated by ORBCOMM, Idem Telematics, Schmitz Cargobull, Transics/WABCO and Novacom Europe. Maersk Line is largest intermodal shipping container tracking company. Other leading players in the segment include Envotech, ORBCOMM, TRAXENS, ZillionSource and Globe Tracker. Mecomo and Agheera, both based in Europe, are strong vendors in the adjacent swap body segment.

Nexxiot, Siemens, SAVVY and DOT Telematik based in Europe and Amsted Rail based in North America are significant vendors of tracking solutions for rail freight wagons. Sensitech, Roambee, Tive, OnAsset Intelligence and Controlant are notable players in the general cargo segment, also offering solutions for air freight cargo tracking.

While the global COVID-19 pandemic and the semiconductor shortage are challenging for tracking vendors, they also accentuate how important reliable and up-to-date shipment data is for fleet owners, shippers, transporters and other actors in the logistics industry. This creates an increasing demand for asset tracking and cargo condition monitoring solutions.

New solutions and features are also introduced on the market. "The trailer and cargo container tracking industry is now rapidly advancing from providing merely location tracking towards providing a complete view of the condition of the trailer, container and the cargo", says Martin Backman, Senior Analyst. This is especially true for the trailer tracking market, which has in the past few years seen an influx of new connected solutions covering cargo load, brake systems, tyre, lights and other trailer systems.

Highlights from the report:

  • Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.
  • Comprehensive overview of the real-time cargo tracking value chain and key applications.
  • In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.
  • Summary of major cargo tracking initiatives from the EU and the US.
  • Updated profiles of 102 cargo container tracking solution providers.
  • Detailed forecasts by market vertical lasting until 2025.
  • The latest trends on trailer, intermodal container, rail freight wagon, air cargo container, cargo box and pallet tracking.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Global freight transportation overview1.1 International merchandise trade1.2 Intermodal shipping containers1.3 Trailers and semi-trailers1.4 Rail Freight Wagons1.5 Air freight unit load devices1.6 Other transport industry actors

2 Trailer and cargo container tracking solutions2.1 Trailer and cargo container tracking infrastructure2.2 Benefits of using trailer and cargo container tracking solutions2.3 Regulatory compliance and reporting2.4 International container and cargo tracking technology initiatives2.5 Business models

3 Market forecasts and trends3.1 Market analysis3.2 Market drivers and barriers3.3 Value chain analysis3.4 Future industry trends3.4 Individual cargo tracking solutions increase supply chain visibility

4 European solution providers4.1 Agheera4.2 Arviem4.3 Axscend (SAF-Holland)4.4 Bosch4.5 CargoGuard4.6 Cargomon Systems4.7 Cognid Telematik4.8 Controlant 4.9 DHL4.10 DOT Telematik4.11 Globe Tracker4.12 Hanhaa 4.13 Idem Telematics (BPW)4.14 Intermodal Telematics4.15 Kirsen Global Security4.16 Kizy Tracking4.17 KPN 4.18 Krone4.19 Kogel 4.20 LOSTnFOUND (fleet.tech)4.21 Maersk Line4.22 MECOMO 4.23 Net Feasa4.24 Next4 4.25 Nexxiot4.26 Novacom Europe (CLS Group)4.27 Ovinto4.28 RM24.29 SAVVY Telematic Systems4.30 Schmitz Cargobull4.31 SecureSystem4.32 Sensolus4.33 Siemens4.34 Sycada4.35 Transics (WABCO)4.36 Traxens 4.37 Trusted4.38 Ubidata 4.39 Zenatek

5 North American solution providers5.1 7PSolutions5.2 Amsted Rail5.3 AT&T 5.4 Ayantra5.5 BlackBerry5.6 CalAmp 5.7 Cando Rail & Terminals5.8 Carrier5.9 DeltaTrak5.10 Digi International5.11 Digital Communications Technologies 5.12 Emerson5.13 Fleet Complete 5.14 Fleetilla5.15 Geoforce5.16 Geotab5.17 Globalstar 5.18 Great Dane5.19 Honeywell 5.20 Intelyt5.21 Omnitracs (Solera)5.22 OnAsset Intelligence 5.23 ORBCOMM5.24 Pallet Alliance5.25 Phillips Connect Technologies 5.26 PowerFleet5.27 Purfresh5.28 Quake Global5.29 Road Ready (Clarience Technologies)5.30 Roambee5.31 RSAE Labs5.32 Samsara5.33 Sendum Wireless5.34 Sensitech (Carrier)5.35 Sierra Wireless5.36 SkyBitz (AMETEK)5.37 Spireon 5.38 SpotSee5.39 Teletrac Navman5.40 TGI5.41 Thermo King (Trane Technologies)5.42 Tive5.43 Trimble5.44 Wireless Links5.45 Zest Labs (Ecoark)

6 Rest of World solution providers6.1 Arknav6.2 CartaSense6.3 Contguard 6.4 Cooltrax6.5 Coretex 6.6 Eliron 6.7 Envotech6.8 Loginno Logistic Innovation 6.9 MiX Telematics6.10 Queclink Wireless Solutions 6.11 Satlock6.12 Sony6.13 Starcom Systems 6.14 Swinnus6.15 TPL Trakker6.16 Tracertrak (Pivotel)6.17 ZillionSource Technologies6.18 ZIM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajqbcp

