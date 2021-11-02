CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) And TPG Host Leading Companies And Corporate Directors At Sixth Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), established to raise awareness and drive change around the lack of representation of Latino/as on corporate boards, will hold its sixth annual LCDA Board Leaders Virtual Convening: The Future of Governance - The Ascent of ESG, and BoardReady Institute, kicking-off November 3-4, 2021. Hosted by TPG, this invitation-only event will convene more than 300 CEOs, board directors, C-level executives, and other thought leaders to discuss key boardroom issues, particularly the business case for board diversity and inclusion.

"The work LCDA is doing to raise awareness and accelerate progress around board diversity is critically important, and they were an early partner in shaping our own approach on the topic," said Jon Winkelried, CEO of TPG, and Jim Coulter, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of TPG. "We are closely aligned with LCDA's mission to make corporate boards more representative of today's America and as a partner to more than 250 companies, we believe we are uniquely positioned to influence positive change, specifically as it relates to DEI. We have been participating in LCDA events each year since 2017 and are proud to be hosting this year's Board Leaders Virtual Convening."

For the sixth year since the inception of the Annual Convening, LCDA will host a unique peer learning and networking event designed for LCDA members who will be joined by our corporate, private equity, and search firm partners.

Framing the discussion, LCDA President & CEO, Esther Aguilera, plans to leverage the organization's momentum into next year: "We've made progress to move the needle. In 2022, we will be doubling-down to ensure Latinos are not left behind and have a seat at the table. LCDA leads with talent, and our progress on boardroom diversity will be advanced with our robust and growing membership of experienced directors and board-aspiring executives. She added, "LCDA is primed for success in increasing Latino boardroom representation."

The event's host, TPGCo-Founder and Executive Chair, Jim Coulter, and CEO, Jon Winkelried, are featured speakers at the event. During a special Convening Fireside Chat, Rick Hernandez- Chairman, Inter-Con Security Systems; Chair, McDonald's Corp.; Director: Chevron Corp., will be recognized as LCDA's Distinguished Director of the Year. Other prominent speakers and panelists include:

  • Oscar Munoz- Former CEO and Executive Chairman, United Airlines Holdings; Director: Archer Aviation, CBRE, Univision
  • Jessica Alba - Founder and Chief Creative Officer, The Honest Company
  • Paul Knopp, CEO, KPMG US
  • Aida Alvarez - Director: HP Inc, Fastly, Oportun, Stride Inc.
  • Enrique Lores - President and CEO, HP Inc.; Director: PayPal Holdings
  • Fernando Aguirre - Former Chairman, President and CEO, Chiquita Brands International, Inc.; Director: Barry Callebaut AG, CVS Health Corp., Synchrony Financial
  • Richard Edelman - CEO, Edelman
  • Chip Bergh - President and CEO, Levi Strauss & Co.; Director: HP Inc.
  • Aditya Bhave - Senior Global Economist, Merrill Lynch, Bank of America
  • Hayden Brown -President and CEO, Upwork
  • Adela Cepeda - Chair, Angeles Investors; Director: BMO Financial Group, Pathway Funds, Mercer Funds, UBS Funds
  • Tony Ibarguen -CEO and President, Quench USA; Director: Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia; Insight Enterprises, Inc.
  • Guillermo Diaz- Chairman, HITEC; Chief Executive Officer, Kloudspot; Director; Blue Shield of California
  • Margo Georgiadis - Former CEO of Ancestry; Director: AppLovin Corp., McDonald's Corp.
  • Raul Vazquez - CEO Oportun, Director: Intuit

"LCDA's Convening will highlight Latino corporate leadership, raise awareness, and foster a dialog about the need to increase Latino representation in the boardroom. Latinos are the most underrepresented racial or ethnic group in the boardroom and LCDA's mission is to elevate the abundant talent and business expertise our community has to offer," stated Roel Campos, LCDA Board Chairman and former SEC Commissioner.

"Diversity is a critical foundation for boardroom excellence," added Susan Angele, Senior Advisor at KPMG's Board Leadership Center; Latino Corporate Directors Educational Foundation (LCDEF) Board Member. "KPMG's Board Leadership Center is proud to support LCDA as it works to enhance visibility of the value Latino directors are currently adding in corporate boardrooms as well as the extraordinarily strong pipeline of boardroom talent."

For more information about LCDA and to learn about corporate partnership opportunities, please go to www.latinocorporatedirectors.org

ABOUT THE LATINO CORPORATE DIRECTOR'S ASSOCIATION

The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) is a leading, national organization promoting C-level and board diversity to maximize business success. LCDA serves as an advocate and resource to corporate boards, search firms, private equity, and institutional investors interested in gaining access to exceptional Latino board talent. Our program areas focus on growing the supply of high-caliber boardroom candidates and providing quality corporate governance programming for experienced and aspiring directors.

Contact: Monique Navarro, LCDA Director of Communications, (915)790-7788

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-latino-corporate-directors-association-lcda-and-tpg-host-leading-companies-and-corporate-directors-at-sixth-annual-meeting-301414542.html

SOURCE Latino Corporate Directors Association

