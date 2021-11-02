CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

World Leaders In Scotland For Climate Change Conference Avoid The Key Issue Again - Human Population Reduction

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a billion fewer people on earth in 2009, Lester Brown estimated in his book Plan B 4.0 on page 263 that it would cost $20 billion / year to give all of humanity free "reproductive health and family planning". Leaders will spend 250 times that yearly on anything but family planning.

World Leaders in Scotland for Climate Change Conference Avoid the Key Issue Again - Human Population Reduction

Collins latest book, " What Can Be Done Now to Save Habitable Life on Planet Earth?" asks, why don't leaders reduce human population before earth is uninhabitable for all species?

His latest book is a compilation of his best articles written from June 2021 out of hundreds published on Church and State which is supported by 63 Nobel Prize laureates who come from 20 Honorary Associates, eight articles, nine book excerpts, and 33 stem cell petition signatories. Church and State has 308 Honorary Associates and many credible experts writing on a variety of cogent topics.

Collins has a unique perspective of close to four generations of experiencing human progress on planet earth. A student of history, he has travelled the world extensively and watched humanity thrive and backslide in many countries over decades. He surmises that the failure of humanity would be accelerated by the loss of the American democratic experiment to a dictator who seizes power away from the people. With America safe, he recommends, that the best way to combat climate change is for the United States to set an example by giving its people and all the people on planet earth free contraceptives to empower them to voluntarily control their fertility for their own benefit. He estimates that reducing human population by 80 million per year (instead of adding 80+ million per year as we do now) would reduce our human population benignly (by simply not birthing unplanned children) reducing people from nearly 8 billion today back to roughly 2 billion by 2100.

Former U.S. Navy officer, banker and venture capitalist, Donald A. Collins, a freelance writer living in Washington, DC., has spent over 40 years working for women's reproductive health as a board member and/or officer of numerous family planning organizations including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Guttmacher Institute, Family Health International and Ipas. Yale undergraduate, NYU MBA.

Donald A. Collins (202) 656-6421 DAC@WeHumansOverwhelmourEarth.com WeHumansOverwhelmourEarth.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-leaders-in-scotland-for-climate-change-conference-avoid-the-key-issue-again--human-population-reduction-301414546.html

SOURCE Donald A. Collins

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

United Nation’s climate conference begins Sunday, key issues to watch

GLASGOW, Scotland – COP26, the United Nations climate conference, will begin opening negotiations on Sunday, October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland. This is the 26th annual conference of the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. What is COP26?. During this event, world leaders discuss ways to advance...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

4 Key Issues to Watch at World Climate Summit

Glasgow sits proudly on the banks of the river Clyde, once the heart of Scotland's industrial glory and now a launchpad for its green energy transition. It's a fitting host for the United Nations' climate conference, COP26, where world leaders will be discussing how their countries will reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Forbes

The Human Cost Of Climate Change: How Leaders Can Make A Difference

Gina Lodge is CEO of the Academy of Executive Coaching, a Global Coach Training Company for organizations and individuals. We live in an economy powered by globalization, ambitious growth and making money. Our preoccupation with growing our wealth and status has left us in a world that is high on carbon but low on care.
ETHICS
natureworldnews.com

CGI Dinosaur Gives Speech on Climate Change to World Leaders in UN Video

In an innovative UN clip, a speaking Computer-generated imagery dinosaur delivers an eloquent plea concerning global warming to international representatives. Are they going to take it seriously?. As per its Official twitter account, the dinosaur is given the name Frankie and possesses a striking resemblance to the velociraptors from the...
ENVIRONMENT
Times of San Diego

Opinion: The Lessons for World Leaders in ‘Moby-Dick’ as UN Climate Conference Begins

Herman Melville’s classic Moby-Dick every few years, and each time it speaks to me in wildly different ways. The Black Lives Matter movement was front of mind when I taught the novel in a seminar a couple years ago. Melville is ahead of his time regarding race relations and rights, and the novel is suffused with nods to his visceral antagonism toward the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, which required that all escaped and subsequently captured enslaved individuals be returned to their enslavers, even if captured in a free state. He makes heartbreaking comments about sharks following slave ships, and gives a powerful voice to the Black cook Fleece.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Population#Washington Dc#World Leaders#Church#State#20 Honorary Associates#308 Honorary Associates#American
The Drum

Cop26 catch-up: key daily takeaways from the Climate Change Conference

The UN’s Climate Change Conference 2020 is underway in Glasgow, Scotland. The Drum will be on the ground covering the event between November 1-12. Everyday we’ll post an update of the key takeaways and announcements from the event as it relates to the advertising industry. You can also read our...
AGRICULTURE
wbch.com

COP26 updates: Climate conference continues after world leaders leave Glasgow

(GLASGOW, Scotland) -- Leaders from nearly every country in the world have converged upon Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference that experts are touting as the most important environmental summit in history. The conference, delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was designed as...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
AFP

World leaders urged to 'save humanity' at climate summit

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday called on world leaders to act together to tackle climate change at the end of the first day of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. In a video message sent to the conference, she added her voice to a succession of world leaders stressing the urgency of the crisis. But as the summit got under way, several observers said that so far, there had been more talk than action. "If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time...," said the queen.
ENVIRONMENT
Inhabitat.com

Climate change is already affecting 85% of world population

A recent study Nature Climate Change has concluded that climate change is already affecting people across the world. The study found that at least 85% of the world’s population has already been affected by climate change in some way. The unprecedented changes that await the world are not yet well...
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

United Kingdom Overseas Territories Climate Change Pledge

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We, the Governments of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories, are custodians of internationally important habitats which span the globe from the Antarctic to the Caribbean, the South Atlantic to the Indian Ocean. Together with the UK we represent the world's fifth largest marine estate; over 90% of the UK's biodiversity; and are essential to the UK meeting its pledge by 2030 to protect 30% of the world's oceans. Climate change will have a profound impact upon our environments, economies and societies, a failure to act will impact not just us, but our children and all generations to come. To overcome the climate crisis facing our communities we must increase global solidarity and align our actions.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Philadelphia

COP26 Climate Summit Continues After Landmark Deal to Ditch Coal

The coverage on this live blog is now over. Talks continued in Glasgow, U.K., on Thursday at the highly anticipated COP26 climate summit. Delegates were asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in carbon emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

NASA Participates In UN Climate Change Conference

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA is participating in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, which began Oct. 31, and runs through Friday, Nov. 12. The COP26 summit brings parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.
ENVIRONMENT
WREG

Clean up your mess, youth tells leaders at climate talk

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess — from both inside and outside United Nations climate talks. Or better yet, let us do it ourselves, many say. “It’s our future. Our future is being negotiated, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
TheStreet

Canada To Ensure That More Than $1B Of Its Climate Finance Addresses The Twin Crises Of Climate Change And Biodiversity Loss

GLASGOW, UK, Nov. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Climate change and biodiversity loss are intrinsically connected, which is why a coordinated approach to tackle them both is essential. Nature-based solutions, such as conserving carbon-rich natural areas and restoring wetlands, can help countries tackle both these challenges. To address these interconnected crises,...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

'It kills me inside': Activists sound alarm on climate anxiety

From Bangladesh to Britain to Nigeria, many young campaigners on the frontlines of the global fight for climate justice now face a new problem: the impact the crisis is having on their mental health. In Johannesburg, clinical psychologist Garret Barnwell showed sympathy and understanding for the young people facing difficult emotions over the crisis.
ADVOCACY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy