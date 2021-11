It's officially Adele Month, and now fans have song titles to tide them over until the release of the pop star's 30 album on Nov. 19. On Monday (Nov. 1), Adele released the track list for her album, as well as the bonus tracks included on a Target deluxe edition. There are two collaborators listed on the track list, including late American jazz pianist Erroll Garner on "All Night Parking" and country superstar Chris Stapleton on a bonus-track duet of 30 lead single "Easy on Me."

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO