Families in need and domestic violence survivors are invited to partake in a loving food distribution event in Killeen happening Saturday, November 6. It definitely warms my heart to know that when our city of Killeen goes through something, the first thing I think about is how hard it is to break us! We are definitely a community that sticks together through the good, the bad, and especially the ugly. We want to make sure that that our family, friends, and neighbors are protected and taken care of. I think that just comes with a town growing up with each other.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO