CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Outlook On The Neurology Clinical Trials Global Market To 2028 - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurology Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), By Study Design (Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access), By Indication, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neurology clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

This is largely attributed to big pharma companies conducting innovative trials in neurology, increased government funding from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), and stringent regulatory requirements pertaining to clinical trials.Neuroscience continues to receive a healthy level of early investment. It received USD 1.5 billion in venture capital funding in 2018, second only to cancer, indicating that investors expect a large pharma acquisition to pay off in the near future. As the industry strives to move past the many late-stage clinical failures of recent years, early diagnosis of diseases is attracting investment and driving deal-making in the complex neuroscience sector, particularly for pain and Alzheimer's disease.In terms of deal volume, no other therapy area comes close to matching oncology, but neuroscience is among the nearest contenders. Despite a drop in total expected value in 2017, the number of neuroscience-related licensing deals has gradually climbed over the last decade.

The vast majority of neuroscience agreements ~90%have a primary neurological focus, which corresponds to the level of R&D activity in the two disciplines.Many experimental therapeutics require dosage by on-site administration and carefully scheduled outcome measure evaluations hence, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly harmed the implementation of the precise procedures required to establish proof of safety and efficacy.

The COVID-19 has resulted in the shutdown of the network of centers conducting stroke clinical trials. This was followed by a phased research restart plan that took local circumstances and regulatory oversight into account. This approach was successful in a reengaging research effort to some extent in all but one of the ongoing investigations within 55 days. Neurology Clinical Trials Market Report Highlights

  • The phase II segment dominated the market and accounted for a maximum revenue share of 36.7% in 2020. Between 1999 and 2020, 8,205 CNS trials were conducted, with 609 trials being conducted in 2020.
  • The interventional segment held the largest market revenue share of 81.1% in 2020.
  • The Huntington's disease segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. This is largely due to the high prevalence of the disease around the world.
  • North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 45.8% in 2020. The rising prevalence of neurological disorders and the presence of a large number of players in clinical trials drive the market in the region.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope3.2 Market Dynamics3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis3.2.1.1 Increasing neurological disease, such as dementia, stroke, and peripheral neuropathy3.2.1.2 Increasing R&D investments3.2.1.3 Stringent Regulatory Requirements3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.2.2.1 High Failure Rates of Trials3.2.2.2 Rising Cost of Clinical Trials3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Market3.5 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis3.6 Neurology Clinical Trials: Market Analysis Tools3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's3.6.3 PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4 Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Phase Segment Analysis4.1 Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Phase Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20284.2 Phase I4.2.1 Phase I Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3 Phase II4.3.1 Phase II Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.4 Phase III4.4.1 Phase III Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.5 Phase IV4.5.1 Phase IV Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 5 Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Study Design Segment Analysis5.1 Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Study Design Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20285.2 Interventional5.2.1 Interventional Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3 Observational5.3.1 Observational Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.4 Expanded Access5.4.1 Expanded Access Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6 Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Indication Segment Analysis6.1 Neurology Clinical Trials: Indication Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20286.2 Epilepsy6.2.1 Epilepsy Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3 Parkinson's Disease6.3.1 Parkinson's Disease Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.4 Huntington's Disease6.4.1 Huntington's Disease Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.5 Stroke6.5.1 Stroke Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.6 Traumatic Brain Injury6.6.1 Traumatic Brain Injury Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.7 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis6.7.1 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.8 Muscle regeneration6.8.1 Muscle regeneration Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.9 Others6.9.1 Others Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7 Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Regional Analysis Chapter 8 Company Profiles8.1 IQVIA8.1.1 Company Overview8.1.2 Service Benchmarking8.1.3 Financial Performance8.1.4 Strategic Initiatives8.2 Novartis8.2.1 Company Overview8.2.2 Financial Performance8.2.3 Service Benchmarking8.2.4 Strategic Initiatives8.3 Covance8.3.1 Company Overview8.3.2 Service Benchmarking8.3.3 Strategic Initiatives8.4 Medpace8.4.1 Company Overview8.4.2 Financial Performance8.4.3 Service Benchmarking8.5 Charles River Laboratories8.5.1 Company Overview8.5.2 Financial Performance8.5.3 Service Benchmarking8.6 Icon Plc8.6.1 Company Overview8.6.2 Financial Performance8.6.3 Service Benchmarking8.7 GlaxoSmithKline8.7.1 Company Overview8.7.2 Financial Performance8.7.3 Service Benchmarking8.7.4 Strategic Initiatives8.8 Aurora healthcare8.8.1 Company Overview8.8.2 Financial Performance8.8.3 Service Benchmarking8.9 Charles River Laboratories8.9.1 Company Overview8.9.2 Financial Performance8.9.3 Service Benchmarking8.9.4 Strategic Initiatives8.10 Biogen8.10.1 Company Overview8.10.2 Financial Performance8.10.3 Service Benchmarking8.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0upuj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-neurology-clinical-trials-global-market-to-2028---size-share--trends-analysis-report-301414194.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Sourcing And Procurement Intelligence Report| Top Spending Regions And Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clinical Laboratory Services market will register an incremental spend of about USD 65.98 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.96% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Clinical Laboratory Services sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic .
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global Pouches Market (2020 To 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pouches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastic, Bioplastics), By Treatment Type (Aseptic, Standard), By Product (Flat, Stand-up), By End-use (Food & Beverage, Healthcare), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global pouches market size...
MARKETS
KTLA

Pfizer says new COVID-19 antiviral pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%

Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults, as the drugmaker joined the race for an easy-to-use medication to treat the coronavirus. Currently most COVID-19 treatments require an IV or injection. Competitor Merck’s COVID-19 pill is already under review at […]
INDUSTRY
deseret.com

The truth about Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

Pfizer revealed a new pill Friday that can cut the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by 89%. The Pfizer COVID pill would need to be taken within three days of developing coronavirus symptoms, the company said. Can Pfizer’s pill stop COVID-19 symptoms?. To measure the pill’s...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#Clinical Research#Market Share Analysis#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Ninds#Neuroscience
TheStreet

First Cobalt Unveils Strategic Shift To Make Battery Precursor And Nickel Sulfate; Changes Name To Electra Battery Materials

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF)(the "Company") today announced that it is expanding its strategic plan to provide battery grade nickel and cobalt, recycled battery materials and precursor material to the North American supply chain. The new business model would result in the creation of the only battery materials park on the continent, providing North American automakers with direct access to a secure domestic source of low carbon raw materials.
BUSINESS
Knowridge Science Report

Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen vaccines: Which is best?

In a new study from the University of Texas, researchers analyzed COVID infection by vaccination status among 780,225 Veterans. They found that protection against any COVID-19 infection declined for all vaccine types, with overall vaccine protection declining from 87.9% in February to 48.1% by October 2021. The decline was greatest...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Taiwan's TSMC says it has responded to U.S. chip data request

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said on Monday it has responded to Washington’s data request related to the global chip shortage. TSMC, a major Apple Inc supplier, said in a statement that no customer-specific information was disclosed in response to the...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Phase 2 Study Results Of Ionis' Novel Antisense Treatment For Hereditary Angioedema To Be Presented At ACAAI Annual Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) - Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, the leader in RNA-targeted therapies, announced today that positive results from the Phase 2 study of its investigational antisense medicine, donidalorsen (formerly IONIS-PKK-L Rx), will be presented at the American College of Asthma, Allergy & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in New Orleans and via livestream, November 4-8. The Phase 2 study results support the clinical profile of donidalorsen as a potential, best-in-class prophylactic treatment for patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE), and underscore Ionis' commitment to advancing antisense technology to target the root cause of diseases.
SCIENCE
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheStreet

Everest Medicines Announces Up To HK$100 Million Additional Share Repurchase Program

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asia, today announced that its board directors resolved to increase the share repurchase program by up to HK$100 million.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Praava Health Joins EPiHC Global Initiative, Further Highlighting Commitment To Highest Standards In Health Ethics

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Praava Health, Bangladesh's fastest-growing healthcare brand, announced today it has joined the global initiative Ethical Principles in Health Care (EPiHC) , a global set of guidelines to help build transparent, resilient health systems through a set of shared principles that promote ethical decision making and behavior.
WORLD
TheStreet

Ascletis And Suzhou Alphamab Expand Their Partnership Into Worldwide License Agreement For ASC22 (Envafolimab) To Treat Hepatitis B And Other Viral Diseases

HANGZHOU, China and SHAOXING, China and SUZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (1672.HK) and Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd. (Suzhou Alphamab) jointly announce today that Ascletis' subsidiary and Suzhou Alphamab have entered into an exclusive and worldwide license agreement outside Greater China for ASC22 (Envafolimab) to treat all viral diseases including Hepatitis B. ASC22, also known as KN035, is a first-in-class subcutaneously injected PD-L1 antibody. Oncology indications are under development by Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. and an oncology biologic license application ("BLA") of KN035 was submitted to China National Medicine Products Administration (NMPA) in December 2020.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Innovent Publishes The Preclinical Results Of IBI319 (Anti PD-1/CD137 Bispecific Antibody) In Nature Communications

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announced that the preclinical result of IBI319 was published in Nature Communications. The publication entitled, "Cancer immune therapy with PD-1-dependent CD137 co-stimulation provides localized tumour killing without systemic toxicity" is co-authored by Dr. Wei Xu and Dr. Xuan Wang, Vice President and Senior Manager of Innovent.
CANCER
AFP

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

What if a simple pill could help heal from Covid-19? - They are pills taken orally as soon as the first symptoms of Covid-19 appear, to avoid serious forms of the illness, and therefore hospitalisation.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Researchers Present Global Effort To Develop Machine Learning Tools For Automated Assessment Of Radiographic Damage In Rheumatoid Arthritis

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowdsourcing has become an increasingly popular way to develop machine learning algorithms to address many clinical problems in a variety of illnesses. Today at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) annual meeting, a multicenter team led by an investigator from Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) presented the results from the RA2-DREAM Challenge, a crowdsourced effort focused on developing better methods to quantify joint damage in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Valley News

The FDA’s War Against the Truth on Ivermectin

On July 28, the Wall Street Journal ran our article “Why Is the FDA Attacking a Safe, Effective Drug?” In it, we outlined the potential value of the antiparasitic drug ivermectin for Covid-19, and we questioned the FDA’s vigorous attack on ivermectin. Many people praised us and many criticized us. We had clearly covered a sensitive subject. It didn’t help that one of the studies we referenced was retracted shortly before we submitted our article. Within hours of learning that fact, we sent a mea culpa to the Journal’s editors. They acted quickly, adding a note at the end of the electronic version and publishing our letter. It’s important to address two criticisms of our work. The first is that we exaggerated the FDA’s warning on ivermectin. The second is that Merck’s stance on ivermectin proved that even the company that developed ivermectin thought that it doesn’t work for Covid-19.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Retina And Glaucoma Experts Will Present Best Practices Using Iridex Technologies At A Consensus Panel And The AAO Annual Meeting

An international expert consensus panel will discuss best practices in dosing and patient selection using MicroPulse TLT on November 6, 2021. Panel members scheduled for discussions at the Iridex booth during AAO meeting on November 13-15th. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (IRIX) - Get...
GERMANY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy