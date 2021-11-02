Poly And Microsoft Teams Rooms Studio Kits Bring Equity And Ease To Hybrid Work For Any Room Size

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (POLY) , a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today unveiled its updated Poly Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms . This new lineup of Poly Studio Kits, offer premium audio and video for focus, small, medium, and large rooms, and feature Poly DirectorAI technology.

Poly Studio Kits for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows are simple to buy and deploy right out-of-the-box. With an optimized room view as well as speaker tracking and framing technology, Poly Studio Kits for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows deliver an equitable and dynamic meeting experience for everyone. Poly's Microsoft Teams Rooms solutions on Windows can be paired with new Dell or Lenovo conferencing PCs.

"Meetings are happening everywhere - from conference rooms to personal workspaces and everything in between. People crave equitable and consistent video meeting experiences no matter where they are," said Laura Marx, Vice President, Global Alliance And Product Marketing, Poly. "Poly DirectorAI technology intelligently frames in-conference room meeting participants so anyone not in the room can easily track the conversation."

"Today's workplace needs have changed, and Microsoft Teams Rooms is introducing inclusive collaboration experiences through concepts like front row," says Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft Corporation. "The new lineup of Poly Room Solutions for Teams Rooms brings users to the forefront of the future of meetings with optimized room views, plus speaker tracking and framing for a more equitable and dynamic meeting experience."

Oftentimes conference room participants either appear small and are difficult to hear, or the person close to the camera looks fine while the person sitting at the far end of the table looks too small. This leads to other meeting participants finding the experience to be inequitable, uninviting or dis-engaging. Poly's DirectorAI technology overcomes this disparity and delivers a high-performing meeting experience in any size space.

Poly Studio Kits for Microsoft Teams Rooms come in a variety of configurations, and can comfortably equip any meeting room size to deliver an equitable experience for all:

Poly Studio Focus Room Kit for Microsoft Teams on Windows - Includes Poly Studio P15 and Poly Room PC for Microsoft Teams Room with Dell, or Lenovo

Includes Poly Studio P15 and Poly Room PC for Microsoft Teams Room with Dell, or Lenovo Maximize limited space with powerful all-in-one video bar and clutter-free cabling

Beam-forming microphone array makes sure no one misses a thing

Low noise and consistent image quality with high-performance image sensor

Always maintain proper light exposure with automatic low-light compensation

Poly Studio Small/Medium Room Kit for Microsoft Teams on Windows - Includes Poly Studio USB and Poly Room PC for Microsoft Teams Room with Dell, or Lenovo

Includes Poly Studio USB and Poly Room PC for Microsoft Teams Room with Dell, or Lenovo Poly DirectorAI technology provides cutting-edge video experiences

Maximize limited space with powerful all-in-one video bars and clutter-free cabling

Beam-forming microphone array makes sure no one misses a thing

Production-quality group framing and pinpoint-accurate speaker tracking

Poly Studio Large Room Kit for Microsoft Teams on Windows -Includes Poly Studio E70, Poly Room PC for Microsoft Teams Room with Dell, or Lenovo

Dual cameras with 4K 20-megapixel sensors covers large rooms

Poly DirectorAI technology provides cutting-edge video experiences

Group framing and speaker tracking, including smooth dissolve video transition between views

Poly has been working alongside Microsoft for over 15 years, and has the broadest portfolio of Teams certified devices available -- from our headsets and speakerphone devices to our video conferencing gear.

For more on Poly's Solutions for Microsoft Teams, please visit: https://www.poly.com/us/en/solutions/platform/microsoft

Pricing and AvailabilityPoly's Microsoft Teams Rooms Solutions with Dell or Lenovo are now available in North America and select regions, starting at $3,150.

For more information on Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows, please visit: https://www.poly.com/us/en/solutions/platform/microsoft/video/teams-rooms-windows

About PolyPoly (POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio-conferencing services. Poly MeetingAI delivers a broadcast quality video conferencing experience with Poly DirectorAI technology which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, framing and tracking, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies block-out unwanted background noise. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. - formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

