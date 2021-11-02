CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Poly And Microsoft Teams Rooms Studio Kits Bring Equity And Ease To Hybrid Work For Any Room Size

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (POLY) , a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today unveiled its updated Poly Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms . This new lineup of Poly Studio Kits, offer premium audio and video for focus, small, medium, and large rooms, and feature Poly DirectorAI technology.

Poly Studio Kits for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows are simple to buy and deploy right out-of-the-box. With an optimized room view as well as speaker tracking and framing technology, Poly Studio Kits for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows deliver an equitable and dynamic meeting experience for everyone. Poly's Microsoft Teams Rooms solutions on Windows can be paired with new Dell or Lenovo conferencing PCs.

"Meetings are happening everywhere - from conference rooms to personal workspaces and everything in between. People crave equitable and consistent video meeting experiences no matter where they are," said Laura Marx, Vice President, Global Alliance And Product Marketing, Poly. "Poly DirectorAI technology intelligently frames in-conference room meeting participants so anyone not in the room can easily track the conversation."

"Today's workplace needs have changed, and Microsoft Teams Rooms is introducing inclusive collaboration experiences through concepts like front row," says Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft Corporation. "The new lineup of Poly Room Solutions for Teams Rooms brings users to the forefront of the future of meetings with optimized room views, plus speaker tracking and framing for a more equitable and dynamic meeting experience."

Oftentimes conference room participants either appear small and are difficult to hear, or the person close to the camera looks fine while the person sitting at the far end of the table looks too small. This leads to other meeting participants finding the experience to be inequitable, uninviting or dis-engaging. Poly's DirectorAI technology overcomes this disparity and delivers a high-performing meeting experience in any size space.

Poly Studio Kits for Microsoft Teams Rooms come in a variety of configurations, and can comfortably equip any meeting room size to deliver an equitable experience for all:

  • Poly Studio Focus Room Kit for Microsoft Teams on Windows - Includes Poly Studio P15 and Poly Room PC for Microsoft Teams Room with Dell, or Lenovo
  • Maximize limited space with powerful all-in-one video bar and clutter-free cabling
  • Beam-forming microphone array makes sure no one misses a thing
  • Low noise and consistent image quality with high-performance image sensor
  • Always maintain proper light exposure with automatic low-light compensation
  • Poly Studio Small/Medium Room Kit for Microsoft Teams on Windows -Includes Poly Studio USB and Poly Room PC for Microsoft Teams Room with Dell, or Lenovo
  • Poly DirectorAI technology provides cutting-edge video experiences
  • Maximize limited space with powerful all-in-one video bars and clutter-free cabling
  • Beam-forming microphone array makes sure no one misses a thing
  • Production-quality group framing and pinpoint-accurate speaker tracking
  • Poly Studio Large Room Kit for Microsoft Teams on Windows -Includes Poly Studio E70, Poly Room PC for Microsoft Teams Room with Dell, or Lenovo
  • Dual cameras with 4K 20-megapixel sensors covers large rooms
  • Poly DirectorAI technology provides cutting-edge video experiences
  • Group framing and speaker tracking, including smooth dissolve video transition between views

Poly has been working alongside Microsoft for over 15 years, and has the broadest portfolio of Teams certified devices available -- from our headsets and speakerphone devices to our video conferencing gear.

For more on Poly's Solutions for Microsoft Teams, please visit: https://www.poly.com/us/en/solutions/platform/microsoft

Pricing and AvailabilityPoly's Microsoft Teams Rooms Solutions with Dell or Lenovo are now available in North America and select regions, starting at $3,150.

For more information on Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows, please visit: https://www.poly.com/us/en/solutions/platform/microsoft/video/teams-rooms-windows

About PolyPoly (POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio-conferencing services. Poly MeetingAI delivers a broadcast quality video conferencing experience with Poly DirectorAI technology which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, framing and tracking, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies block-out unwanted background noise. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. - formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Poly Media Contact: Shannon ShamoonPR Manager+1 (831) 201-9142 Shannon.Shamoon@poly.com

Investor Relations: Mike IburgVice President, IR+1 (831) 458-7533 Mike.iburg@poly.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poly-and-microsoft-teams-rooms-studio-kits-bring-equity-and-ease-to-hybrid-work-for-any-room-size-301414496.html

SOURCE Poly

Comments / 0

Related
windowscentral.com

Microsoft is bringing the metaverse to Microsoft Teams with Mesh in 2022

Microsoft is announcing its Mesh platform for Microsoft Teams. The new tech lets you use your webcam to create an animated avatar for online meetings. Microsoft and Accenture are already using the platform as a virtual campus called the Nth Floor. Mesh for Teams coming in early 2022 and is...
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

Microsoft is bringing Clippy back as an emoji for Teams

If you were nostalgic and missed Clippy's presence, we have good news. Microsoft is bringing the popular paperclip back to the Windows OS. This time around, Clippy will have his own emoji pack for the Teams app. Even though people had mixed feelings about him, most are excited. The Redmond-based...
SOFTWARE
winbuzzer.com

Ignite 2021: Mesh for Microsoft Teams Brings More Engagement to Enterprises

At the Ignite 2021 conference, Microsoft reflected on over a year of a global pandemic and how it has reshaped how people work. Microsoft Teams has been at the heart of the company’s collaboration and communication output as it tries to connect an increasingly mobile workforce. To further enhance remote work further, the company is announcing Mesh for Microsoft Teams.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Rubrik and Microsoft team up to secure hybrid clouds in a zero trust world

The increasingly pervasive ransomware epidemic has exposed the grim reality that many organizations aren’t securing their hybrid cloud infrastructures from bad actors who traverse from one cloud platform to the next looking for backed-up data. Unprotected hybrid cloud infrastructures leave valuable data and applications, including Microsoft 365, vulnerable to ransomware and a wide range of cyberattacks. During this week’s Microsoft Insights event, Rubrik and Microsoft provided examples of how their collaboration is stopping ransomware attacks and breach attempts.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Corporation#The Room#Microsoft Teams Rooms#Poly Studio Kits
The Verge

Microsoft Loop is a new Office app for the hybrid work era

The biggest change to Microsoft’s Office documents in decades is expanding into Microsoft Loop, a hub for a new way of working in Office. Microsoft Loop is the new branding for Microsoft’s Fluid work, blocks of collaborative Office content that can live independently and be copied, pasted, and shared with others.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

What’s new in Microsoft 365—How we’re empowering everyone for a new world of hybrid work

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that hybrid work is here to stay. But the big question is: what will the next decade of work look like and how will you prepare?. The established patterns of work we relied on for years are undergoing monumental changes. Asynchronous communication is the new norm. Meetings transcend time and space. The promise of AI is being realized—amplifying human ingenuity in ways that feel like magic.
SOFTWARE
nojitter.com

No Jitter Roll: Microsoft Ignite Revelations, Teams Room Solutions

This week, we share a slew of announcements from Microsoft Ignite 2021, Poly updates its Microsoft Teams Rooms solutions, and 8x8 reveals enhancements for its experience as a service (XCaaS) platform. IntelePeer introduces an all-in-one monitoring, registration and remediation system to combat spam calls, and Ooma unveils a plain old telephone service (POTS) replacement.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Dell
TechRepublic

Microsoft is bringing more Power Platform to Teams

New features for low-code development aim to make the combination of Teams, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform better together with collaboration among tools as well as people. Although Microsoft Teams gets most of the attention as the tool organizations have turned to for hybrid and remote work during the pandemic, the Power Platform has also seen significant growth in usage in the last 12 to 18 months, often hand in hand with Teams. There are now 10 million active users on Power Apps alone.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Fueling Technology With Aesthetics, OPPO's Newly Launched Reno6 Series Shines Brighter With Upgraded Reno Glow

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the smartphone industry is always one step ahead when it comes to designing the next iconic offering. OPPO, the global technology leader, believes that well-designed technology should be seamlessly integrated into one's life and adapted to our needs, and has been at the forefront of beautifying every series. The latest Reno6 series launch introduces unique devices in striking splashes of color which captivate users and stand out from the crowd.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Global PVC Tubing Procurement - Sourcing And Intelligence - Exclusive Report By SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global PVC Tubing Procurement market is expected to garner USD 17.96 Billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by deeply analyzing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Currys’s Black Friday 2021 sale is here: Shop the best early deals from Beats, Microsoft, Nespresso and more

If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – to snap up a bargain on home appliances, TVs, laptops and tech gadgets, the team here at IndyBest are pleased to inform you that you’re going to be shopping a whole lot earlier than expected.That’s because, while the main event is still some weeks away, Currys has joined the likes Boots, Superdrug, Studio and AO, by launching its Black Friday event early. The sale includes hundreds of deals on a whole host of products including coffee machines, headphones, air fryers and tablets,...
SHOPPING
Forbes

How To Optimize For Hybrid Work Models And Build High-Performing Teams

President of UNFOLD + CEO of The Academy of Tomorrow & keynote speaker. Helping leaders future-proof their career & organization. If the pandemic has given us one — and only one — good thing, it's the acceptance of remote work. Many employees love it and leaders are championing a remote scenario as well. Even entire companies are warming to the idea: A McKinsey survey of 100 executives in different regions and industries found that nine out of 10 companies planned to combine remote and on-site work schedules. Yet, there is still plenty of opposition out there.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
techstartups.com

Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
SCIENCE
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy