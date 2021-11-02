CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say "Thank You" With Snooze

By PR Newswire
 Nov. 2, 2021

DENVER, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The last two years have shown the world the importance of expressing gratitude and saying thanks - to our loved ones and our communities. That's why Denver-based Snooze an A.M. Eatery is taking a different approach to this year's holiday season by launching the first official Season of Gratitude. Kicking off today and running throughout December, the program seeks to focus on what matters most: impacting our communities one 'thank you' at a time.

"At Snooze, we believe spreading gratitude is contagious," said Andrew Jaffe, Chief Marketing Officer. "Giving back to our planet and our communities is in our DNA, from our Snoozers to local organizations and families in need, we do more for the community than serving great pancakes. When we began planning for the holidays our team really considered what everyone needs right now; it became clear that we should use this time of year to show appreciation and thanks."

Since its founding, Snooze has prioritized giving back as a way to say 'thank you' to each of its 50 local communities across six states. At Snooze, 1% of sales (and 10% of sales on each restaurant's anniversary) goes back into its communities through monetary and in-kind donations. To date, Snooze has generated more than $5 million in community support across the country. Over Snooze's 15 year history, the breakfast spot has supported national organizations that share its same values including the National Young Farmers Coalition, PFLAG and No Kid Hungry.

This year, in honor of the launch of the Season of Gratitude, Snooze is amping up its support of the larger world community as well. Through a $25,000 donation to World Central Kitchen, Snooze will help to feed communities, not just in Snooze locations, but where people need it most. Through the power of food, World Central Kitchen supports frontline workers and families facing the aftermath of natural disasters by providing fresh, nourishing meals for communities in need.

Snooze is also saying 'thank you' to its guests throughout the Season of Gratitude:

  • Spread the Love - Beginning today, let Snooze help you show your gratitude. Shoutout someone you're thankful for on Instagram for a chance to surprise them with a little love from Snooze. Post an in-feed picture tagging @snoozeameatery and #MySnooze along with the honoree's handle and they may be selected to receive a gift card.
  • Gifts of Gratitude -Whether it's the pancakes of the week or their favorite benny, Snooze is making it simple to say 'thank you' with breakfast on YOU. Guests who purchase $100 in gift cards through January 2, 2022, will receive a complimentary $20 bonus gift card to gift along.
  • 12 Days, 12 Ways Snooze is Saying 'Thank You' - Just in time for the gift-giving season, Snooze will show its gratitude with its 12 Days of Giveaways. From December 12-23, follow along on Instagram for a chance to win one of the many Snooze-approved prizes including Snooze-themed t-shirts and canteens.
  • Gather for Gratitude- Whether you're thankful for your coworker, parent, friend, or even hairstylist, gather for gratitude over a meal at Snooze. The new holiday menu, launching November 18, is a perfect way to say thank you to those who have made a difference in your life. The new menu will feature creative cocktails and delectable dishes including Spiked Peppermint Cocoa, a Cosmopolitan Mimosa, Cranberry Orange Pancakes and a Holiday Harvest Bowl.

More details about Snooze's Season of Gratitude and opportunities to participate will be released in the coming weeks. Visit www.snoozeeatery.com/gratitude or follow @SnoozeAMEatery for more information.

ABOUT SNOOZE AN A.M. EATERYFounded in Denver, Colorado in 2006 by breakfast-loving brothers Jon and Adam Schlegel, Snooze revitalized brand breakfast culture by bringing creativity and innovation to breakfast, along with an energetic and eclectic atmosphere and friendly neighbor-like service. Snooze prides itself on using their business and love for breakfast food as a platform to do good in every city they live in. Through community involvement and sustainable practices, Snooze is on a mission to make the world a better place one pancake at a time. A full list of locations can be found here.

PRESS CONTACT Kelly Fordham Lavin / Molly Bailey-Andrade Bullfrog + Baum snooze@bullfrogandbaum.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/say-thank-you-with-snooze-301414533.html

SOURCE Snooze, An A.M. Eatery

