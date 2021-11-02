CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Royal Gold To Participate In The Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series On Wednesday, November 10

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) - Get Royal Gold, Inc. Report (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that management will present at the Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. ET, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of November 15 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of September 30, 2021, the Company owned interests on 190 properties on five continents, including interests on 44 producing mines and 16 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006223/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Maxcom Informs Final Results

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: MAXCOM A, OTC: MXMTY) ("Maxcom" or the "Company") informs that Transtelco Holding, Inc. (the "Offeror") announced yesterday the final results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the "Notes Offer") to purchase any and all of the 8% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") issued by Maxcom and the solicitation of consents to amend the indenture governing the Notes (the "Consent Solicitation") to effect certain amendments (the "Proposed Amendments")to the indenture governing the Notes. The Notes Offer expired on November 5, 2021, under the previously announced extension.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Centric Financial Corporation To Participate In Investor Conference Calls

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Financial Corporation ("Centric" or "the Company") (OTC: CFCX), has released an Investor Presentation to be shared at upcoming investor meetings to discuss the Company's third quarter 2021 results of operations. The Investor Presentation is available on the Company's website at Documents | Centric Bank Investor Relations. The discussion and presentation may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited Announces Revenue Performance For The Nine Months Ended 30 September 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodbaby International Holdings Limited ("Goodbaby International" or the "Company", HKEX stock code: 1086, together with its subsidiaries, the " Group"), a globally leading parenting products company, today announced its unaudited revenue performance for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 (the " Period"). The Group recorded revenue of approximately HK$7,112.0 million, representing an increase of 19.5% year-on-year (YoY) (14.3% growth on a constant currency basis).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Lost Money In Lightspeed Commerce Inc.?

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. dropped 12% on September 29, 2021, after a Spruce Point Capital Management report claimed Lightspeed "massively" overstated its customer count and aggressively promoted other misleading metrics to hide poor revenue growth. Lightspeed then plummeted as much as 30% in intraday trading on November 4, 2021 after its quarterly report offered weak guidance, including an implied forecast of zero sequential growth for its fourth quarter for the year. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Lightspeed Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Lightspeed (LSPD) .
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadshow#Royal Gold#The Company#Businesswire Com
TheStreet

VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. (TSX: VMH.U) (TSX: VMH.WT.U) (" VMH") is reporting its financial results as of September 30, 2021 and for the three months and six months ended September 30, 2021. VMH's unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under VMH's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Vejii Announces Closing Of Vegan Essentials, Satisfaction Of Escrow Release Conditions And Commencement Of Trading On The CSE

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings, Inc. (" Vejii" or the " Company") a North American online vegan marketplace, is pleased to announce the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions attached to its previously announced financing of special warrants (the " Special Warrants") and subscription receipts (the " Subscription Receipts") and the commencement of the trading of its common shares (the " Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE") under the symbol "VEJI" effective at market open on November 9, 2021. The CUSIP and ISIN attached to the Common Shares are 92262H102 and CA92262H1029, respectively.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing November 8, 2021

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (" SOAR" or the " Company") announced today that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about November 8, 2021. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "FLYA" and "FLYA.WT," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FLYA.U." No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Romeo Power Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Webcast

Romeo Power, Inc. ("Romeo Power" or the "Company") (RMO) , an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, November 15th. This release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
TheStreet

Nortech Systems To Hold Third Quarter Conference Call On November 11

Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, will hold a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. central time on Thursday, November 11, 2021 to discuss the company's third quarter financial results. The call will be hosted by Jay Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Jones, Chief Financial Officer. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 844-602-0380 and international participants may call 862-298-0970. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2814/43639.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Ikena Oncology To Participate In November 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA, "Ikena"), a targeted oncology company navigating new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that management will participate in several virtual investor conferences in November 2021. Details are as follows:. Conference: BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Emerging Trends and...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Ali Dibadj, CFO And Head Of Strategy, To Participate In The BofA Banking & Financials Conference On November 9th, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (AB) - Get AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Report today announced that Ali Dibadj, CFO and Head of Strategy, will participate in the BofA Banking & Financials Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in a session that begins at 9:40 a.m. (ET).
MARKETS
The Press

QuickLogic to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time/2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

ONTF DEADLINE: ON24, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of ON24, Inc. (ONTF) common stock issued in connection with ON24's February 3, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") have until January 3, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Douvia v. ON24, Inc., No. 21-cv-08578 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced on November 3, 2021 and pending before Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, the ON24 class action lawsuit charges ON24, certain of ON24's officers and directors, as well as the underwriters of ON24's IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
LAW
TheStreet

EnPro Acquiring Semiconductor Parts Maker NxEdge for $850 Million

Industrial technology company EnPro Industries (NPO) - Get EnPro Industries, Inc. Report on Friday agreed to acquire semiconductor parts and services provider NxEdge from Thrive Capital for $850 million in an all-cash transaction. NxEdge, an advanced manufacturing, cleaning, coating and refurbishment business that serves semiconductor manufacturers, will become a part...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

OTC Markets Requests Logiq To Comment On Recent Promotional Activity

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ, NEO: LGIQ) ("Logiq" or "Company") has received a request from the OTC Markets Group to comment on recent promotional activity related to Logiq's common stock quoted on the OTC Markets. On October 8, 2021, Logiq engaged Civet Digital...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Global PVC Tubing Procurement - Sourcing And Intelligence - Exclusive Report By SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global PVC Tubing Procurement market is expected to garner USD 17.96 Billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by deeply analyzing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy