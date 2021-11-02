CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cox Enterprises Names Erin McCandless As Vice President Of Commercial Operations

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises has named Erin McCandless vice president of commercial operations. She will report to Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Jennifer Hightower and be based in Atlanta.

In this role, McCandless will serve as a key advisor to Cox senior leaders on legal risks and legal strategy for the businesses, including newly acquired businesses. She will oversee legal strategy for commercial operations and integration of acquired companies for Cox and will lead a team responsible for the day-to-day operational and integration matters. McCandless and her team will also support corporate functions such as real estate, marketing and aviation.

"Erin is a proven leader with a commitment to Cox's core principle of doing the right thing — always. She's the right person to guide our legal strategy as Cox continues to grow, transform and diversify our businesses," said Hightower.

Previously, McCandless was vice president and deputy general counsel at Cox Automotive. She joined Cox Automotive in 2015 through its acquisition of Dealertrack Technologies.

Before joining Dealertrack, McCandless served as director of legal affairs for infoUSA (now infoGroup) and as vice president, administration and legal affairs at Data Transmission Network in Omaha, Neb. She started her career in law firms, including civil litigation, criminal defense and commercial transactions.

McCandless earned her bachelor's and law degrees from Creighton University in Omaha, and a master's in business from the University of Nebraska. She serves on the advisory board of the Atlanta chapter of The Posse Foundation and is a graduate of 2020 class of Inspire Atlanta, a community impact program supporting the Atlanta Women's Foundation.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with nearly $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our collective impact report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cox-enterprises-names-erin-mccandless-as-vice-president-of-commercial-operations-301414487.html

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

Comments / 0

Related
healthcareittoday.com

Aver Raises $58 Million Investment led by Cox Enterprises and Introduces New Name, Enlace Health

New capital signals the company’s evolution, the launch of its new Enlace Health™ brand, and the expansion of its current solution, the infrastructure that powers truly sustainable healthcare. Aver, Inc. announced today a $58-plus million investment led by Cox Enterprises and with participation from other existing investors to accelerate the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Build-A-Bear Workshop Names New Vice President Of E-Commerce And Vice President Of Digital Technology

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) - Get BuildABear Workshop, Inc. Report today announced the hiring of Char Nicanor-Kimball in the newly created role of Vice President of e-Commerce and the promotion of Art Huggard to the role of Vice President of Digital Technology. These moves represent Build-A-Bear's continued commitment to its digital transformation and to the delivery of innovative new products and experiences.
BUSINESS
Des Moines Business Record

MercyOne Central Iowa names new HR vice president

Donna Hoffman as vice president of human resources operations. In this role, she will implement short- and long-term strategies addressing colleague and leadership engagement to improve overall quality outcomes and patient and family experience. She succeeds Kevin Elsberry, who retired in October. Hoffman was previously the executive leader for human resources at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyo., where she had worked for the past 15 years. She has a business administration degree from the University of Wyoming and holds the Professional in Human Resources and the SHRM Certified Professional certification from the Society of Human Resource Professionals.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

The Michaels Organization announces new regional vice presidents

The Michaels Organization on Monday announced it elevated two executives to the roles of regional vice president — Ryan Zent and Christopher Earley have both served as vice presidents, where their leadership skills have moved them up within the national real estate organization to regional leads of its Affordable Development Team.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
Advertising Age

Omnicom names Daryl Simm president and chief operating officer

Omnicom Group has named Daryl Simm as its president and chief operating officer, which points to a plan for Simm to potentially succeed John Wren as CEO of the industry's second-largest holding company. Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight. While the timetable of a succession plan...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Inframark Names James Irwin Vice President Of Corporate Development

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inframark, LLC, an industry leader in the operations, maintenance, and management of water and wastewater facilities, is pleased to announce that James Irwin has joined the company as Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Irwin will also be a member of the company's Senior Leadership Team.
BUSINESS
Martinsville Bulletin

Newman named senior vice president at Diversified Trust in Greensboro, after career with Truist in Martinsville

Lynanne Newman has joined the Diversified Trust's Greensboro office as a senior vice president, responsible for client relationship management and the development and implementation of comprehensive estate and financial plans. Diversified Trust is an independent comprehensive wealth management firm with offices throughout the Southeast and over $8 billion of client...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Fulton Sun

Angela Gillette named assistant vice president at The Callaway Bank

The Callaway Bank recently named Angela Gillette assistant vice president. As core banking manager, she is an integral part of the technology and operations team. Her responsibilities include overseeing the Bank's primary software system, enhancements and applications while providing technical/operational support to people throughout the Bank. "Angela is an agent...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Communications#Cox Automotive#Cox Enterprises Names#Commercial Operations#General Counsel#Dealertrack Technologies#Dealertrack Mccandless#Infousa#Data Transmission Network#Creighton University#The Posse Foundation
Supermarket News

PPDS appoints accomplished AV leader Vince Schuster as its new Commercial Vice President, Professional Displays in North America

Vince Schuster, MBA, CTS, ISF-C, DSDE joins PPDS with more than 25-years of AV experience, marking a new era of growth for the world’s exclusive provider of Philips professional displays. PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional TV and Philips Digital Signage products, software, and innovations, is delighted to...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Skorpios Technologies Names David Huff As Senior Vice President Of Sales And Marketing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skorpios Technologies, Inc., an integrated silicon photonics company, today announced the addition of David Huff as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective immediately. In his new role at Skorpios, Huff will oversee all aspects of sales and marketing for both the Fab Services and Silicon Photonics business lines.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

VF Corp. names Allegra Perry vice president of investor relations

VF Corporation has appointed Allegra Perry to the position of vice president, investor relations, effective January 2022. Perry will be responsible for leading all aspects of the investor relations program across the company’s 12 brands, which include Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies. She will report to VF’s chief...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
tjc.edu

TJC vice president Lessner named district Communicator of the Year by college marketing/PR organization

NCMPR is the leading professional development association exclusively serving those working in communication at two-year community and technical colleges. District 4 comprises institutions in Arkansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. The Communicator of the Year Award is one of the most prestigious awards presented to an NCMPR member...
TYLER, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Mark Aftanski Named Vice President of Operations for Commonwealth Hotels

Commonwealth Hotels announced that Mark Aftanski has joined the team as Vice President of Operations where he will oversee a group of diverse assets, providing leadership to achieve hotel performance, guest satisfaction, associate engagement, and owners' investment goals. He brings over 25 years of brand and multi-unit experience to his new role. Aftanski was most recently Chief Operating Officer for ChrisBro Hospitality.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

HCA Healthcare Names Dr. Michael Cuffe Executive Vice President, Chief Clinical Officer

HCA Healthcare, Inc., one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, announced Michael Cuffe, MD, MBA, will become executive vice president and chief clinical officer of HCA Healthcare, effective January 1, 2022. “His clinical background, passion for clinical excellence, and proven leadership at HCA Healthcare make him the right person to...
BUSINESS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Haviland Enterprises promotes CFO to president

A chemical supplier promoted its CFO to the role of president. Grand Rapids-based Haviland Enterprises said Thursday, Oct. 21, it promoted Meg Post to president. She will report to Mike Karasiewicz, CEO, and will work with him and the company’s senior leadership team — whose members will report to her — on strategic initiatives and executing the company’s growth strategy.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
roi-nj.com

Fuller named chief operating officer at Sanzari Enterprises

Jeffrey Fuller has been named chief operating officer of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, a Hackensack-based family-owned and -operated commercial and residential real estate firm. Fuller joined the firm in 2019 as director of property management and a member of the senior executive team to oversee the day-to-day management of the firm’s more than 6 million-square-foot portfolio and further bolster its relationships with its more than 200 tenants.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Urban Milwaukee

WWBIC Names Christina Knudsen as Vice President of Development & Communications

MILWAUKEE, WIS. – The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) has experienced a tremendous period of growth over the past year, with the Project Optimize program and a new grant program to meet increased need during the pandemic, the opening of a new office in La Crosse, and more. In order to properly support these new programs and initiatives, WWBIC has hired Christina Knudsen as the new Vice President of Development & Communications.
MILWAUKEE, WI
gotowncrier.com

Wellington Resident Named New Vice President For My State MLS

My State MLS recently announced that R. Michael Brown has joined the organization as vice president of marketing and communications. He was most recently a consultant at R. Michael Brown LLC with clients including My State MLS, South Florida Agent magazine, French Wine Merchant in the Town of Palm Beach, iCOM, Minto Communities and more.
PALM BEACH, FL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy