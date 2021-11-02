CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Charizard Card Worth $75k Discovered During YouTube Unboxing

Cover picture for the articleVintage Pokemon cards have seen a massive increase in interest over the last year, with the original Base Set being the one valued the most. As any longtime fan can tell you, Charizard has always been the most sought-after card in the set, and earlier versions go for extremely large amounts...

ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Players Shocked After Player Discovers Hidden Feature

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is ten years old, but it's still played by many across three generations of consoles, and of course, the PC, where the game is most popular, thanks to mods. And with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition coming out soon, the game is about to have a large injection of new and dormant players. With the Anniversary Edition, players will have brand-new content to experience and enjoy. That said, even if the re-release didn't have any new content, players would still have plenty of new things to experience and discover. Skyrim not only boasts a vast open-world brimming with content, but it has loads of content, features, and mechanics that are very easy to miss, especially if you're only playing a single playthrough of the game.
ComicBook

Huge PS4 Sale Makes AAA Games Just $3

There are three different currently live on the PlayStation Store, discounting hundreds of PS4 games and PS5 games. And courtesy of these sales, PlayStation players can currently nab a few AAA games for the former console for as little as $3. Of course, if you're looking for the latest and greatest PS4 games on the cheap, then all three sales linked below are going to leave you yearning. However, while there is some filler in each sale, there are also some incredible deals to be had.
goombastomp.com

This YouTuber is Turning Pokémon Cards into Amazing Sculptures

There are tons of brilliantly creative people out there displaying their talents online in a way that may not have been possible before the rise of social media and the Internet. I love to highlight some of the talented nerds that I come across online here on the blog, those who are creating unique pop culture themed art. I stumbled across the YouTuber North of the Border purely by coincidence and I’m honestly surprised that I hadn’t found their work beforehand. North of the Border is an artist and a self-proclaimed “maker of tiny, nerdy things”, so I knew straight away that his work was not only right up my street but also perfect for the blog.
nintendosoup.com

Japanese Eshop Cards Reveal Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl And Pokemon Legends Arceus File Sizes

The Pokemon Company has revealed the download size for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as well as Pokemon Legends Arceus. This information comes from the Japanese eshop cards for the games, which have recently surfaced online. According to the cards, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl each have the same file size of 10 GB. For comparison, Pokemon Sword And Shield’s Japanese eshop cards listed the game for 10.3 GB at launch.
nintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Sword and Shield giving out Charizard for Global Exhibition winner

A new distribution has started up in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield in celebration of the 2021 Pokemon Global Exhibition. Leonardo Bonanomi won the competition, and you can now claim a Charizard that was used during the event. This Charizard has the moves Heat Wave, Blast Burn, Hurricane, and Protect....
Siliconera

Dedenne Will Join Pokemon GO During the Festival of Lights

An electric-type Pokemon GO event is about to begin for Diwali, the Festival of Lights. Niantic revealed that it also means a new Pokemon will appear in the game. Dedenne will debut in Pokemon GO on November 5, 2021, with people able to get the character and avatar clothing. As for the Festival of Lights itself, it will run November 5-14, 2021.
dexerto.com

Pokemon card collector’s heartbreaking TCG Halloween story goes viral

A Pokemon fan giving out rare Pokemon Trading Card Game collectibles on Halloween went viral after sharing a devastating update to their generous trick-or-treat gifts. Many have memories from their childhood of discovering that one house on Halloween that gave away the extra-large size candy bars. But what if instead of just sweets, you were also given rare Pokemon cards?
Siliconera

Pokemon TCG VStar Cards Will Appear in February 2022

Another kind of powerful card is heading to the Pokemon Trading Card Game. When the Sword & Shield Brilliant Stars expansion launches on February 25, 2022, it will bring Pokemon TCG VSTAR cards with it. The reveal included some details about the first Pokemon TCG VSTAR cards. Four will be...
nintendowire.com

VSTAR Arceus and Charizard confirmed for Pokémon Trading Card Game

Last month, the Pokémon Trading Card Game revealed a new feature – VSTAR. Effectively a new form of evolution, these suped-up ‘mon evolve from standard Pokémon V cards, and now we have a closer look at two upcoming cards that will be part of the Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars expansion.
Gamespot

Best Capture Card In 2021: Streaming On Twitch And YouTube

While modern game consoles have built-in features for capturing gameplay footage and screenshots, dedicated capture cards are practically a must if you're looking to stream on Twitch or YouTube (or record extended gameplay videos). These little devices let you connect your console to your PC, allowing you to capture your gameplay feed and push it live to people all around the world. Whether you're gaming on the PS5 and Xbox Series X or older consoles like the PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, it's important that you give your viewers the best possible image you can get--capture cards can help with this. Even if you game on a PC, the quality you get from an internal capture card is unbeatable.
nichegamer.com

Pokemon Trading Card Game Live Delayed to 2022

The Pokemon Company have announced a delay in the release date for upcoming free-to-play TCG Pokemon Trading Card Game Live. As previously reported, the game is the next generation of Pokemon Trading Card Game Online. Bringing the TCG to mobile devices along with PC, players can redeem codes from physical booster packs, or earn them in-game for more cards to collect and battle with.
ComicBook

Pokemon Launches Perfect Sumo Team Up

The franchise of Pokemon has found itself a part of plenty of partnerships over the years, but perhaps one of its strangest has just arrived as The Pokemon Company is now in business with The Nihon Sumo Kyokai to support the sport of Sumo. Acting a sponsor for an upcoming tournament, the company responsible for the likes of Pikachu, Ash Ketchum, Mewtwo and the countless other characters of the franchise are throwing their lot behind the sport of Sumo in Japan, which normally sees two large participants attempting to knock one another outside of a small ring.
ComicBook

Nintendo Teases Big Upgrades for Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has teased that it will have some big upgrades coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the future. While the publisher's online subscription service has already received a rather notable upgrade within the past month thanks to the addition of games from Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis libraries, Nintendo has indicated that this will seemingly just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the future of the platform.
ComicBook

GTA Remastered Trilogy Pre-Loading Now Available

Prior to its launch next week, Rockstar Games has revealed that the new remastered collection Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is now available to pre-load across a number of platforms. While this feature isn't available for every platform that the GTA Remastered Trilogy will be coming to, Rockstar has tried to sweeten the deal a bit more for those who will have to wait longer to download the title.
ComicBook

Battlefield 2042 Leak Reveals Number of Weapons and Players Aren't Happy

Battlefield 2042 copies are in the wild, and as a result, information and media of the game are flooding various parts of the Internet, such as the game's Reddit page. Taking to the Reddit page, one player who managed to nab an early copy revealed the game's collection of guns. And as you can see via the screenshot below, there are 22 weapons in the game, a number many players feel is insufficient.
ComicBook

Arcane Creators May Develop More Shows in the League of Legends Universe (Exclusive)

The creators of Arcane, the new animated series on Netflix that takes place in the world of League of Legends, seem to be interested in creating additional shows within this universe. While Riot Games hasn't announced any future TV series or movies associated with its longtime MOBA, those that worked on Arcane haven't tried to hide from the fact that telling more stories in this world is something that the company wants to do more of in the future.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 6 More Popular Games Soon

Xbox Game Pass is often spotlighted for the games that end up coming to the subscription service every month, but as we have come to expect, the platform often loses games on a regular basis as well. Once again, that trend will be continuing in the coming weeks as Xbox has now confirmed that six popular titles on Xbox Game Pass will be leaving within the coming weeks.
ComicBook

New PS5 Report Has PlayStation Plus Subscribers Worried

A new PS5 report has good news for everybody but PlayStation Plus subscribers on the console. Earlier in the year, we relayed word that the PS5 had CBOMB/CMOS issues that meant if your console's battery died you would lose all ability to play digital games in a hypothetical future where PSN servers no longer exist. That said, a couple of months ago, this issue was fixed, well PlayStation fans at least thought it was. While Sony did address the issue this year and while it mostly fixed the problem, it's not completely fixed.
