Glover Teixeira is heading into the end of his fighting career and he knows it. With over ten years in the UFC and 20 fights, Glover Teixeira is nearing the end of his career. The ultimate feather in his cap would be winning the light heavyweight title against Jan Blackowicz at UFC 267. That is the plan for Teixeira, but if he wins the title in Abu Dhabi, he won’t immediately hang up his gloves. He wants to defend the title a bit before retirement.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO