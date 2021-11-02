The Tiger Queen Pounces: Carole Baskin Sues Netflix

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Meta Platforms Inc. f/k/a Facebook was hit with an antitrust lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of photography app Phhhoto Inc. The suit, filed by Hausfeld and Carr & Ferrell, accuses Facebook of engaging in a campaign ‘to crush Phhhoto and drive it out of business’ by suppressing its content on Instagram and then releasing a market clone. The suit alleges that Facebook’s actions undermined Phhhoto’s efforts to raise funds and ultimately led to the company’s closure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-06159, Phhhoto Inc. v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO