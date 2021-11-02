CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

The Tiger Queen Pounces: Carole Baskin Sues Netflix

By Aron Solomon
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Carole Baskin and her husband sued Netflix for using footage of her in the upcoming “Tiger King 2” series. What was particularly interesting about this lawsuit is that the Baskins also asked the court...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

'No One Knew What To Do': Attorneys Tweet Their 'Judicial War Stories'

Attorneys took to Twitter this week to share their horror stories about judicial misconduct they've witnessed. In the process, raised questions about judicial oversight and accountability—or lack thereof. Attorneys took to Twitter this week to share tales of judicial misconduct they’ve witnessed and, in the process, raised questions about judicial...
POLITICS
Law.com

Who Got The Work: London-Based Hausfeld Up Against Meta in New York Antitrust Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Meta Platforms Inc. f/k/a Facebook was hit with an antitrust lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of photography app Phhhoto Inc. The suit, filed by Hausfeld and Carr & Ferrell, accuses Facebook of engaging in a campaign ‘to crush Phhhoto and drive it out of business’ by suppressing its content on Instagram and then releasing a market clone. The suit alleges that Facebook’s actions undermined Phhhoto’s efforts to raise funds and ultimately led to the company’s closure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-06159, Phhhoto Inc. v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
IndieWire

‘Succession’ Review: Deciphering the Truth from Logan’s Lies in a Combative Episode 4

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 4, “Lion in the Meadow.”] Children’s books and “Succession” don’t typically go hand-in-hand — unless you’re a parent who likes to imagine Logan Roy’s voice whenever you’re reading “Go the Fuck to Sleep” — but Episode 4 makes an uncharacteristically direct reference to Margaret Mahy’s 1969 illustrated story, “A Lion in the Meadow.” In the fanciful tale, a young boy looks out his back window and tells his mother there’s a big, yellow lion roaming around outside. His mother doesn’t believe him, going so far as to tell her...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Carole Baskin sues Netflix over Tiger King season 2 footage

Carole Baskin's claws are coming out. Baskin, the owner of a big-cat sanctuary that was one of the main subjects of the hit 2020 docuseries Tiger King, is suing Netflix and Royal Goode Productions in Florida federal court and filed an emergency motion Monday for a temporary restraining order that would bar them "from any use of film footage of the Baskins and the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Tiger King 2 or in any related promotion or advertising."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole Baskin

Comments / 0

Community Policy