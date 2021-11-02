CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft’s Mesh for Teams lets 3D avatars be you on video calls

By Chris Burns
Mesh for Microsoft Teams was revealed this week as the company’s key to the doorway that is the metaverse workplace. It is with Mesh for Microsoft Teams that the company shows they understand the way people collaborate and work today – but it’s more important than that. Mesh shows us Microsoft is ready to deliver virtual presence for people that’ve just gotten out of bed and wouldn’t otherwise want to appear on camera.

Presence without formality

Mesh for Microsoft Teams allows a user to create a virtual avatar for their public self. With this avatar, a person is able to join in on basic video chat or enter a virtual or mixed reality collaboration platform without needing to change out of their pajamas.

Below you’ll see a presentation video from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Ignite 2021 describing and demonstrating Mesh for Microsoft Teams. It is with the technology enabled by Mesh that Microsoft hopes to make Teams the go-to place for top-level virtual work.

The tools delivered by Mesh for Microsoft Teams all represent ways “to signal we’re in the same virtual space, we’re one team, we’re one group, and help take the formality down a peg and the engagement up a peg,” said Microsoft corporate vice president Jeff Teper.

Mesh for Teams will be accessible from “standard smartphones and laptops to mixed-reality headsets.” Specialized hardware is not necessary for the most basic functionality, including 3D avatars. Microsoft suggested this week that they envision the first step for most users of Mesh for Teams is the joining of a Teams meeting as a customized avatar of themselves.

No camera required

You may have already used augmented reality tech to plant graphics over your face with an app like Snapchat. This augmented reality tech follows you around, reacts to your facial features – it delivers an entertaining experience, to be sure. With Mesh for Teams, Microsoft went a step further and started work on representational graphics based on audio cues.

Your avatar will sit in place if you do not make a sound. As you begin to speak, your avatar will begin to animate. “There will be a feeling of presence even though it’s as simple as being able to take your audio and manifest that as facial expressions,” said Katie Kelly, principal project manager with Mesh for Teams at Microsoft.

If what Microsoft described today can be done in the real world, released and functional without interruption for standard remote work around the world, they’ll have a life-changing platform on their hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUC9P_0ckSwvVu00

How do I download Mesh for Teams?

At the moment, Microsoft is starting to allow users of many sorts to test the tech before it’s ready for prime-time release. Mesh for Teams isn’t yet an add-on for Teams or a stand-alone app you can use at-will just yet. Mesh for Teams will be released as a slightly more public preview in what Microsoft suggests will be the first half of 2022.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Microsoft introduce Mesh. The first Microsoft Mesh presentation appeared in March of this year, with a massive overview of the future of the platform.

What’s new today is Microsoft’s direct integration of Mesh with Microsoft Teams. They’ve released a Mesh for Microsoft Teams sign-up page, preparing to onboard users of all sorts with the tech in the very near future.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

Meta will shutter Facebook’s Face Recognition tech: What users should know

Meta, the newly announced parent company behind the aging and controversial social media platform Facebook, has revealed huge plans involving its facial recognition technology. In the near future, Meta says it will shutter Facebook’s Face Recognition system, bringing an end to its use of the controversial technology — and some features that are powered by it.
INTERNET
SlashGear

Start11 might give some Windows 11 users a bit of sanity

Since Windows 8 in 2012, Microsoft has been trying to change the venerable Start menu and has been met with so much backlash that forced it to compromise, one way or another. With Windows 11, however, it’s finally setting its foot down on what the new Windows desktop experience would be like, without the option to go back to the old ways. Not unless you use some third-party utility, of course, like Stardock’s Start11 that will let you partially bring back the old Start menu that, itself, was controversial in the first place.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Can this PlayStation 5 controller really be worth $200?

As it is, game controllers are expensive. Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo are all charging a pretty penny for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch controllers to start, but beyond those base-level controllers, manufacturers are making even more expensive ones. We’ve seen Microsoft do that with its $180 Xbox Elite Controller, but now it looks like that expensive gamepad has an alternative on PlayStation 5 in the HexGaming Ultimate Controller – and it costs even more.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
SOFTWARE
The Next Web

How to send disappearing messages in every damn chat app

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Disappearing messages have two benefits: they save storage space on your phone and provide an extra layer of privacy. Nice. They’re not a new...
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

Microsoft Teams enters the metaverse race with virtual spaces and avatars

(Pocket-lint) - Days after Facebook announced its version of a metaverse, Microsoft has announced it is building a metaverse inside Teams - complete with virtual spaces and animated avatars. A metaverse is essentially a digital world filled with digital twins of people, places, and things. It's a version of the...
SOFTWARE
windowscentral.com

Microsoft gives an update on Teams call and meeting quality improvements

Microsoft has been updating Microsoft Teams to improve calls and meetings. It released a blog post outlining the features and updates it's provided to Teams to make the service better. Those features and updates can be divided into three categories: AI improvements, real-time adjustments, and admin tools. Microsoft's been working...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to transfer Microsoft Teams calls to another device

Microsoft Teams is a Swiss Army knife of functions including calendaring, instant messaging, file sharing and conferencing. Learn how you can easily transfer your calls to another device in Teams. My company made the switch to Microsoft Teams almost two years ago, and we haven't looked back. Teams is a...
SOFTWARE
onmsft.com

Microsoft Teams meetings will let external users collaborate on whiteboard content

Microsoft Teams is getting a new feature that will let meeting participants collaborate on whiteboard content with external users. The Microsoft 365 Roadmap listing indicates that the feature is expected to be rolled out to all users this month. Currently, Microsoft Teams doesn't support sharing whiteboards with external participants, and...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft will now let you embed web pages into SharePoint Spaces

Microsoft has announced a new embed option for SharePoint Spaces. SharePoint spaces is a web-based, immersive platform that lets you create and share secure and extensible mixed reality experiences and add a new dimension to your intranet by using 2- and 3D web parts to create your mixed reality vision.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Facebook takes on Microsoft Mesh with the new Presence Platform

Facebook (now known as Meta) today announced the new Presence platform which will allow developers to create new mixed reality experiences. The Presence platform will compete with Microsoft’s Mesh platform which was announced early this year. Presence Platform capabilities include Passthrough, Spatial Anchors, and Scene Understanding. Insight SDK. Today, we’re...
INTERNET
