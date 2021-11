Honor those no longer with us at ofrendas, celebrations, performances and festivals for 2021 Día de Muertos events around Houston. Day of the Dead, a Latin American tradition that originated in Mexico, is a time that families take to remember their loved ones that have passed, creating ofrendas, or altars, in their honor that are decorated by the person’s favorite foods, drinks, photos and memorabilia to encourage the spirits to visit.

