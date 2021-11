Brian Kelly just continues to win in South Bend. Notre Dame was able to outscore North Carolina last week and move up to #8 in the AP Poll. With only four games remaining in the regular season, anything can happen in college football and this year has been no expectation. The Fighting Irish welcome their longtime opponent, Navy this weekend. Ken Niumatalolo and the Midshipmen gave Cincinnati all they could handle a few weeks ago and will try to do the same to the Irish on Saturday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO