Debbie Gibson at the Grammy Museum

Soulful Texas talent Leon Bridges appeared at the GRAMMY museum on Monday October 28 for a very extraordinary evening. The night began with the viewing of a 20-minute short film, For It Shall Perish And Never Leave Us Again, directed by Academy Award nominee, Bradford Young (Selma, When They See Us). The visuals were crafted to accompany the release of his third album, Gold-Diggers Sound. The film takes songs from his album such as "Born Again," "Steam," and "Blue Mesas" and stunningly showcases those tracks. Each piece is placed with vivid shots that allow the music to truly come alive. Within the work we see picturesque nature scenes evoking a sense of calm. There is a regal presence about Bridges as he stands cloaked in a mirrored cape as “Born Again” commences. The moments with his mom provide us a personal glimpse into who he is at the core, illustrating a great caring and sensitivity that is so beautiful to watch. The masterful spoken word woven throughout offers even deeper meaning to the film.

