Game Guide: MNUFC at LA Galaxy

By Minnesota United FC
mnufc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadcast: FS1 and SKOR North (coverage begins at 4:30 p.m.) The Loons had another incredible come-from-behind win this Sunday in a do or die game against Sporting Kansas City. Kansas City got on the board early with an admittedly beautiful team goal...

mnufc.com

Beyond the Box: Emanuel Reynoso's Panenka

When it comes to getting calls in the box, fortune has not favored the Loons this season. Coming into Sunday’s matinee matchup with Sporting Kansas City — the second-to-last game of the regular season — MNUFC had only taken one penalty shot all year, and that was back on July 3 against the San Jose Earthquakes, taken and missed by Ramón Ábila, who isn’t even on the roster anymore. You’d be forgiven, then, for not being sure who would step to the spot to take it when midfielder Emanuel Reynoso was brought down in the box late in the first half.
MLS
mnufc.com

Storylines Presented by BMW | #LAvMIN

CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE: If Minnesota United can pull out a win on the road against the Galaxy on Decision Day, the math is simple: they’re in the playoffs. Portland’s win over RSL pushed them up to 52 points, locking them into the fourth seed. The Loons are sitting on 48 in fifth place, so they can’t catch the Timbers even with a win. But getting all three points would put them at 51 and leave LA on 47. If Vancouver beat Seattle, that would also put them at 51 points and 13 wins and with at least a two-goal advantage on goal differential over Minnesota. In that scenario — unless Minnesota blow out the Galaxy somehow — the Whitecaps would be in fifth and Minnesota in sixth. But at least according to FiveThirtyEight, MNUFC still have the highest chance (45%) of finishing fifth of any team still in the race. While finishing fifth and without a home game to start the playoffs would have counted as a disappointment prior to the start of the season, the four-game losing streak to start the year changed that calculus considerably. Now, MNUFC have a good chance to become just the third team since 1999 to start the season with four losses and still make the playoffs — and that includes CF Montréal and NYCFC in the topsy-turvy season of 2020. If they do end up with the fifth seed, their opponent will be the Portland Timbers, which might even count as good news given that the Loons have faced the Timbers twice — once at home and once on the road — and come away with the win both times.
MLS
