Game Guide: MNUFC at LA Galaxy

CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE: If Minnesota United can pull out a win on the road against the Galaxy on Decision Day, the math is simple: they’re in the playoffs. Portland’s win over RSL pushed them up to 52 points, locking them into the fourth seed. The Loons are sitting on 48 in fifth place, so they can’t catch the Timbers even with a win. But getting all three points would put them at 51 and leave LA on 47. If Vancouver beat Seattle, that would also put them at 51 points and 13 wins and with at least a two-goal advantage on goal differential over Minnesota. In that scenario — unless Minnesota blow out the Galaxy somehow — the Whitecaps would be in fifth and Minnesota in sixth. But at least according to FiveThirtyEight, MNUFC still have the highest chance (45%) of finishing fifth of any team still in the race. While finishing fifth and without a home game to start the playoffs would have counted as a disappointment prior to the start of the season, the four-game losing streak to start the year changed that calculus considerably. Now, MNUFC have a good chance to become just the third team since 1999 to start the season with four losses and still make the playoffs — and that includes CF Montréal and NYCFC in the topsy-turvy season of 2020. If they do end up with the fifth seed, their opponent will be the Portland Timbers, which might even count as good news given that the Loons have faced the Timbers twice — once at home and once on the road — and come away with the win both times.

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO