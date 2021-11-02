CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Rava Roy’s Tribeca Apartment From Succession Can Be Yours for $23 Million

By Ellen Gutoskey
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the start of Succession’s third season, Kendall Roy waltzes into the home of his estranged wife, Rava, and executes a somewhat hostile takeover of the premises. Viewers who managed not to be too distracted by the Trojan horse, (probably not poisonous) doughnuts, or high-stakes sibling spats have likely spent some...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dirt

Wall Street Party Animal Lists $17 Million Manhattan Townhouse

Click here to read the full article. Hedge fund fat cat Larry Creel, a bon vivant partner and portfolio manager at Edgewood Management, who infamously made Business Insider’s list of “Wall Street’s Biggest Party Animals” back in 2011, is selling his and wife Dana Creel’s swanky New York City townhouse for $17 million. That’s almost double the $9 million the couple paid for the place in January 2015. The Creels brought in preeminent French interior designer Jean-Louis Deniot, who also designed their previous apartment, to do up the townhouse in collaboration with Kinlin Rutherfurd Architects. Jill Roosevelt at Brown Harris Stevens has...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This 12-Acre Sun Valley Estate Starred in a Marilyn Monroe Film. Now It Can Be Yours for $16 Million.

While many of the private homes that have appeared in feature films and TV shows are located in Los Angeles (obviously), that’s not always the case, as shoots often head out on location to get some authentic flavor. For the classic Marilyn Monroe movie Bus Stop, for instance, the crew shot scenes in an old general store in Idaho. That shop has since been repurposed into a guest home and is now part of a larger, contemporary estate that’s just hit the market for $16 million. The residence is better known by Monroe fans as Grace’s Diner. In the movie, it’s where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
townandcountrymag.com

The Fabulous Apartment From This Season of Succession Is For Sale

One of the greatest joys of watching Succession—besides bearing witness to the supreme dysfunction of the billionaire Roy family—is getting to revel in their fictional 0.001 percenters' lifestyle. Some markers of wealth and status are discreet—their unflashy taste in jewelry; their understated, but very expensive, Loro Piana baseball caps; their logo-less Cucinelli vests. Others are about as subtle as a diamond-encrusted sledgehammer—private jets (with perfect cell service!), helicopters, their yacht, and their many, many impressive homes.
TV & VIDEOS
therealdeal.com

“Succession” pad up for grabs in Tribeca

Most people will never experience a day in the life of the Roy family from HBO’s “Succession.” Someone can live like a character from the show, though. The Manhattan condo unit belonging to Kendall Roy’s ex-wife on the series is on the market for $23.3 million, according to the New York Post. The apartment is located in the Woolworth Tower Residences in Tribeca.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Central Air Conditioning#Roys#Town Country#Sotheby#Miele Appliances#Pavlovian
Robb Report

First Look: Inside the $79 Million, 5-Level Penthouse of NYC’s Storied Woolworth Building

Even out-of-towners have heard of the Woolworth Building. The 792-foot skyscraper in downtown Manhattan was built in 1913 by architect Cass Gilbert for entrepreneur Frank Woolworth, and is instantly recognizable for its Gothic façade. It was an office building that served as the corporate headquarters for Woolworth’s Five & Dime store empire for many years, but the upper floors have since been converted into a series of 33 residential units. Only two remain on the market today, including the uppermost penthouse, dubbed the Pinnacle, for which finished photography is now available for the first time. Listed for $79 million, the Pinnacle...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Tiptoe through the tulips in your private garden at this $20M Tribeca penthouse

At a vast 5,499 square feet, this new-to-market Tribeca penthouse at 37 Warren Street is nothing short of a modern sky mansion, wrapped with an outdoor terrace for al fresco living and watching your garden grow. On the market for $19,995,000, the two-floor condo has four bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, and pristine interiors designed by Steven Harris Architects.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Robb Report

This $12.3 Million London Penthouse Has Two Terraces With Space for Dining—and a Hot Tub

One terrace is good; two are unquestionably better. A home in London’s South Kensington neighborhood with that layout has just listed for $12.3 million, and it’s an ideal setup for those looking to live a bit more indoor-outdoor. Inside, the residence has the sort of layout that you’d expect of a penthouse property: a sprawling living room and dining room, three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a primary suite with a dressing room attached plus a separate space for a home gym. It’s easily accessible from the outside world, too—the elevator opens directly into the penthouse foyer. In addition to the 3,065-square-foot...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Inside Penn Badgley’s New $1.8 Million Brooklyn Apartment

Not only is Penn Badgley’s serial killer character Joe making a change on the home front in season three of the Netflix thriller series “You,” moving from Los Angeles to an upscale Bay Area suburb with his wife Love and their newborn son Forty, but the actor’s also got himself a new house in real life. Per records, Badgley and his doula/musician wife Domino Kirke have doled out just above $1.8 million—exactly $100,000 over the asking price—for an apartment in Brooklyn’s family-friendly, albeit pricey, Park Slope neighborhood. Tucked away on the fifth floor of a circa-1936 building designed by architect Martyn N....
BROOKLYN, NY
Elite Daily

You Can Stay In These 6 Hotels From Succession For A Roy Family Vacay

After almost two years of waiting, Season 3 of Succession is finally here. Every week, you can’t wait to see the drama unfold between the dysfunctional and power-hungry Roy family. While you definitely don’t envy their struggles and deception, chances are you can’t help but wonder what it would be like living like an uber-wealthy member of the family, if anything just for one day. Luckily, you can, because some of the Succession hotel filming locations are available to book for a stay in real life.
LIFESTYLE
goodshomedesign.com

Tiny House for Under $1,500

Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
CARS
The Independent

Woman’s shocking $1900 a month NYC apartment stuns TikTok viewers

A viral TikTok video showing piles of garbage dumped outside of a $1890-a-month Manhattan apartment has laid bare the high cost of rent in New York.In the video, New Yorker Carol Gelgot takes viewers on a brief tour of her studio apartment before showing the view from her window: a large pile of refuse bags blocking the fire escape.“If you’re looking for a sign to move to NYC, this is it,” an overlay on the clip reads.The clip posted on Carol’s Notfromdenmark account has been watched 6.7 million times, and has sparked a conversation about the high cost of renting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6507 Hazelwood Avenue

Welcoming front porch takes you into an updated home with creative floor plan. This home can house a larger family. Four to five bedrooms w/ 3 full baths await your visit. Main level is all open w/wood floors, beautiful kitchen w/8 foot long island, 5 burner gas stove, refrigerator w/freezer on bottom, white cabinets & dishwasher in island. Wood burning fireplace in living room, wine bar close by! Don't miss the pantry/spice closet at top of stairs by kitchen. Two bedrooms on main level with full bath featuring pocket door, linen closet and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs offers another bedroom with potential for office/nursery and full bath between the two rooms. Don't miss all the storage areas upstairs. Unique set up in lower level w/ glass block windows has the very large Master Bedroom w/ built in shelves, desk, etc. Walk-in closet w/ barn sliding doors. Make sure you open all doors in this area because workshop is behind one of those doors. Full bath with potential for another bedroom downstairs, if needed. Outside exit from basement leads to back yard. Fenced rear yard features deck off kitchen w/patio below and a 15' round pool which is 4 1/2 ft deep. All pool equipment and deck/stairs convey. Approximate ages of "things" - gas furnace, CAC & water heater (3 yrs), roof w/architectural shingles (4 yrs.), W/D & laundry sink (less than 1 yr), windows (2010). Make an appointment to see this home and make it yours!!! Although owners have maintained this home, they welcome buyers to have a home inspection for their information. However, home is being sold "as is".
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5218 Illinois Avenue NW

PRIME LOCATION : AN END SEMI DETACHED HOUSE WITH A POTENTIAL OF ADDITIONS IN THE GREAT PETWORTH NEIGHBORHOOD.. A Vintage 3BR/2BA end-unit row home with hardwood floors and old Victorian charm. THE MAIN LEVEL WITH A living room, separate dining room, galley kitchen featuring lots of cabinet and counter space, gas cooking, dishwasher, and disposal. Adjoining family room off the kitchen and dining room with rear exit. The top floor has two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom with tub shower. A fully-finished lower level with galley kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Rear detached garage and plenty of on-street parking in a quiet neighborhood. Lorenzo Larry Allen Memorial Park is nearby for dog walking and relaxing. Minutes away from commuter Route 29 and New Hampshire Avenue. Convenient for shopping and errands at Safeway, Organic Market, CVS, Bank of America or grab a snack or meal at Popeye+GGs, Sunrise Caribbean, or Pan Lourdes Bakery. Other entertainment opportunities at the nearby William R. Morris jr Memorial Stadium and William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center. This property offers the distinctive charm of the DC row house, rent-ready units, great neighborhood, and lots of shopping, dining, and commuter choices. DON'T WAIT! Schedule your viewing appointment TODAY!THE PLACE IS VACANT AND PICTURES WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON.
REAL ESTATE
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/shopping

Comments / 0

Community Policy