Jazz Jennings, transgender reality star, grapples with weight gain in new season

newstalk987.com
 6 days ago

A first look at the new season of the TLC reality show “I Am Jazz” includes the transgender activist’s struggle with weight gain. In the video featured on TLC’s YouTube channel, Jazz Jennings, 21, reveals that her mental health issues led to binge...

www.newstalk987.com

Comments / 0

