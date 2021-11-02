CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pauma Valley, CA

Man dies in zipline fall while trying to save woman, friend says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jason Sloss
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5Xju_0ckSmXJK00

PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. ( KSWB ) — A man died Monday after falling from a zipline in California, according to a close friend, who said it was a selfless act to save someone’s life.

The incident happened Saturday at La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline on the La Jolla Indian Reservation in North County’s Pauma Valley area.

The friend identified the victim as 34-year-old Joaquin Romero, confirming to KSWB that he died Monday morning at Sharp Memorial Hospital. The friend said Romero was an employee at the popular attraction.

‘I wish I had known’: Maya Millete’s sister shares painful message at domestic violence forum

A witness said Romero was helping a woman get hooked on the platform when she started sliding out on the line. He couldn’t stop her and grabbed onto her harness, which caused them both to slide out about 100 feet above the ground, according to the witness.

The friend said Romero feared the woman could fall because of the weight, so he decided to let go. According to the witness, the woman was not injured.

When Cal Fire arrived, they found Romero with major trauma injuries. Crews pulled him up to the road using a low-angle rope rescue system. He was then airlifted to the hospital.

Mixed reactions over per-mile road usage tax approved by SANDAG

Normal Contreras, tribal chairwoman with the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians, emailed the following statement to KSWB on Monday:

“We are saddened and heart-broken over the recent tragic accident involving one of our employees at the La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline. The Tribe, Tribal officials, employees and Tribal members extend our sincere condolences to our employee and his family for their loss. Like any employer, we pride ourselves on having a safe working environment and a safe and enjoyable experience for our customers. Given the circumstances of the accident, the Tribe is conducting an in-depth and comprehensive investigation, in coordination and cooperation with federal and state authorities. Until this investigation is completed, we won’t be able to provide any further comment on this incident. We ask that you join us in keeping our employee and his family in our prayers.”

The three zipline courses at the attraction range from 300 to 2,700 feet in length and reach speeds up to 55 mph.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Police: 2 injured in Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were shot at a venue in Kentwood Saturday evening, police said. Police on scene at 54th Street and Division Avenue in Kentwood on Nov. 6, 2021. Police on scene at 54th Street and Division Avenue in Kentwood on Nov. 6, 2021.Read More » Police were on scene at 54th […]
KENTWOOD, MI
WLNS

Michigan State Police need help finding a 16-year-old boy

OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan State Police are searching for a 16-year-old white male who was last seen on Saturday morning. Authorities say Jedidia Dygert left his home on Chestnut Street in Owosso Township around 7:30 a.m. Dygert is 6’01” with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Pauma Valley, CA
State
California State
Pauma Valley, CA
Accidents
City
La Jolla, CA
Pauma Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WLNS

WLNS

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy