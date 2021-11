San Diego State lost 3-0 to the Colorado College on Sunday afternoon, the first Mountain West shutout at home since the 2018 season. It was the first time since a 0-1 loss to Boise State on Oct. 7, 2018, that San Diego State (7-10-1, 5-4-1 Mountain West) has been held off the scoreboard in a league game on its home field, and it was the first time Colorado College (4-10-3, 3-4-3 Mountain West) won a game on the Sports Deck in six tries.

14 DAYS AGO