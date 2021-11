The 2021 NFL trade deadline is approaching. Houston is expected to be a seller, looking to flip players like Maleik Collins, or Charles Omenihu, for late round picks. This isn’t the big news. The Texans are at the center of the NFL’s trade deadline because they have a franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson, who has sat out for the entirety of this season, requested for a trade last April, and is facing 22 sexual assault accusations. Nick Caserio has remained strong in keeping him, and haven’t given in to the phone calls that have been made so far.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO