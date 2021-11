In a key District 4-3A matchup against No. 6 Hope Christian, the NMMI Colts pulled off a 42-27 victory on homecoming Friday night at Colt Field. “It’s just huge. I’ve been here 11 years now and we don’t get teams like this very often,” said NMMI head coach Randy Montoya. “We’re not done yet. We’re not satisfied. … Yes, they took a huge step here. We’ve got to finish the season and go into the postseason ready and healthy.” NMMI (6-2, 2-0) is now in the driver’s seat in the hunt for a district title with one game to go against Tucumcari on Oct. 29. In this photo, NMMI quarterback Juan Badillo looks for an open receiver against Hope Christian.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO