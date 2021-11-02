CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Spot: This Actor Rejects $9 Million Movie Deal Because He Refuses To Get The Vaccine [WATCH]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
MAJIC 102.1
MAJIC 102.1
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7Jhb_0ckSiGPN00

A lot is going on in today's "Hot Spot" news update, with Cardi B voicing her opinion on the daunting sound of today's rap music, a new mixtape from R&B crooner Bryson Tiller and more.

FOXBusiness

Ice Cube refuses COVID vaccine and walks away from $9 million movie paycheck

Ice Cube reportedly backed out of a $9 million paycheck on a movie because he refused to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. The singer and actor was supposed to star opposite Jack Black in the comedy "Oh Hell No." However, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, he decided he would rather step away from the project than comply with a production mandate to get the vaccine.
HOT 97

Cardi B. Gave Offset A Crazy Whine At Her Dancehall Party + He Penned A Sweet Message ‘I Value You So Much’

Cardi B. celebrated her 29th birthday in true Cardi style. By having a big party and she invited VIP fans. Cardi had a dancehall-themed Passa Passa party, which is similar to a West Indian carnival. Essence points out Passa Passa is a Jamaican thing that was started in 2003, after Ash Wednesday, and people party in the street in different costumes for a week.
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

The Artist Formerly Known as Kanye West Talks Split With Kim Kardashian, Drake Beef

Kanye West appeared on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs. In the candid interview with co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, he discussed the 2009 controversy from the VMAs with Taylor Swift, his breakup with Kim Kardashian, Drake beef, and more. It’s one of his first major interviews since he released 10th studio album Donda last summer. When asked about why he lashed out at Swift and if it was booze that fueled it, he said, “Well, I was showing both of my addictions.” He also reiterates that he and Kim Kardashian are still married. “She’s still my wife, it ain’t no paperwork,” he relays. He also discussed his longstanding back-and-forth perceived beef with Drake. West compared their rivalry to sports, where “professional rap” uses similar game tactics to what happens on the court, in the field or in the ring. “It’s all psychological, right? So, it’s like what pen, what button is someone gonna hit?” “You know what? I bit his ear,” he shrugged. “I bit his ear,” alluding to how the Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield boxing match in 1997 after Tyson bit Holyfield’s ears, each one in separate rounds. Tyson was disqualified.
CELEBRITIES
