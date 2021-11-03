Arrested: Colorado Suspect Wanted For Aggravated Sexual Assault Spotted In Minneapolis Area

Update : Fountain police say the suspect has been arrested after he turned himself in at El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Read the previous story below.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated sexual assault in Colorado has been spotted in the Twin Cities.

Fountain police in Colorado said on Tuesday that there have been confirmed sightings of the suspect, Thorrin Jacob Hacker, in the Minneapolis area as recently as Sunday.

Hacker, 30, may be driving a red BMW E-30 sedan with ETHORTY as vanity Minnesota license plates. He’s described as 6-foot-4, 170 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police say not to approach Hacker if he’s seen and to contact law enforcement immediately.

More On WCCO.com :