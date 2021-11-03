CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Arrested: Colorado Suspect Wanted For Aggravated Sexual Assault Spotted In Minneapolis Area

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjF8C_0ckSfDa900

Update : Fountain police say the suspect has been arrested after he turned himself in at El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Read the previous story below.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated sexual assault in Colorado has been spotted in the Twin Cities.

Fountain police in Colorado said on Tuesday that there have been confirmed sightings of the suspect, Thorrin Jacob Hacker, in the Minneapolis area as recently as Sunday.

Hacker, 30, may be driving a red BMW E-30 sedan with ETHORTY as vanity Minnesota license plates. He’s described as 6-foot-4, 170 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8EJ9_0ckSfDa900

(credit: Fountain Police Department)

Police say not to approach Hacker if he’s seen and to contact law enforcement immediately.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 6

justlove
8d ago

I could see women falling for his games only to become a victim. if the cops don't catch u, the real men in this state will.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Teen In Custody ‘Strongly Believed’ To Be Connected To Woodbury Crime Spree

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Woodbury say a 16-year-old boy is in custody and believed to be one of the suspects involved in a carjacking and robbery spree Monday night in a busy shopping area between Woodbury and Oakdale. A Woodbury police spokesperson said the teenager was arrested in connection to another case, adding that he is “strongly believed” to be one of the suspects involved in the crime spree earlier this week. Detectives from other Twin Cities agencies are working together to identify other suspects connected to the boy. RELATED: Police Searching For Suspects Following Armed Robbery, Carjacking Spree...
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud Police: Rochester Teen Arrested For Robbing 78-Year-Old Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Rochester boy is in custody after he allegedly robbed a 78-year-old woman inside her vehicle Tuesday. St. Cloud police say the incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. in a parking lot near the 4200 block of Division Street West. There, a 78-year-old Sartell woman was sitting in her car when a person entered through the rear passenger side door. The male suspect then threatened the victim with a firearm, demanding she give him her belongings. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and fled the area in a black SUV. Police officers investigated and...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Crushed To Death By Van In Moorhead, Police Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was crushed to death Wednesday in Moorhead after the van he was underneath fell on him. Police say first responders were called to a residential garage on the 1300 block of 34th Avenue South at about 11:20 a.m., where they found the victim unresponsive, lying under the front of the vehicle. Another man at the scene saw the collapse and tried to free the man unsuccessfully. Firefighters were able to extricate him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police say they don’t suspect foul play. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity at a later date.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Pedestrian Fatally Struck In Columbia Heights Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Columbia Heights have identified the woman who was struck and killed while trying to cross Central Avenue Northeast on Sunday evening. The woman was identified as Lynetta Marie Knight, age 51, of Minneapolis. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:20 p.m., a minivan was traveling south near the 4500 block of Central Avenue Northeast when it struck the pedestrian. Knight was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the minivan was not injured. Authorities are still the investigating the incident. No additional information is provided.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Iowa State
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Fountain, CO
City
Minneapolis, MN
Fountain, CO
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Charges: School Bus Driver Attacked 12-Year-Old Student In Fridley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Fridley school bus driver faces an assault charge after he allegedly attacked a 12-year-old student Tuesday morning. Paul Martin, 72, of Ham Lake faces one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault, according to Anoka County court documents. Paul Martin (credit: Anoka County) The complaint says the incident occurred in the Fridley High School parking lot after the bus driver, identified as Martin, dropped students off around 7:45 a.m. Police responded to the scene after a school official reported the assault. The school camera system recorded the incident, the complaint said. In the video, Martin can be seen running off the bus,...
FRIDLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Truck Thief Causes Deadly Crash In Brooklyn Park, Police Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  One man is dead after being hit by a stolen vehicle during a police pursuit Tuesday morning in Brooklyn Park. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says it received a call around 9:55 a.m. from a citizen who had saw their stolen trailer near the area of Highway 610 and Zane Avenue. The stolen trailer was being pulled by a blue Ford truck. Authorities say officers found the trailer and truck in a Hy-Vee parking lot. When officers tried to stop it, the suspect driver fled and drove out of the parking lot, through a chain-link fence and onto Highway...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: 70-Year-Old Woman Was Drinking Tequila, Holding Fake Gun While Hanging Off I-94 Overpass

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 70-year-old Minneapolis woman allegedly threatened a state trooper with a fake gun made of duct tape and tinfoil before climbing onto a bridge over an interstate with a bottle of tequila in hand. Jean Hansen is charged with threats of violence, fleeing a peace officer and two counts of DWI, court documents filed in Ramsey County show. A criminal complaint states the trooper began following Hansen’s vehicle Saturday night when she was driving erratically near Concordia and Snelling avenues in St. Paul. Hansen stopped in a closed traffic lane, exited her vehicle and approached the trooper’s squad car. “Hey...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Another Man, Woman Charged In Death Of Manuel Mandujano

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two more people have been charged in the brutal beating death of a Twin Cities man earlier this year. Arturo Morales-Ceras, 34, and Tomasa Leshae Martinez, 30, are both charged in connection to the death of 39-year-old Manuel Mandujano, of Minneapolis, whose body was found in late April in a south metro farming ditch. According to investigators, Mandujano was severely beaten inside a Minneapolis home weeks before his body was found. Tomasa Leshae Martinez and Arturo Morales-Ceras (credit: Hennepin County) Documents filed in Hennepin County show Morales-Ceras is charged with second-degree intentional murder while Martinez is charged with kidnapping....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Weather#Wcco#Bmw#Ethorty#Hacker#Minnesota Weather
CBS Minnesota

Itasca Co. Officials Seek Help Locating 48-Year-Old Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 48-year-old woman. According to officials, Angel Ilona Berzins, who also goes by the last name Hines, is reported as possibly missing. “Angel was last reported to have exited a vehicle in the Hinckley, MN area after an argument with her husband,” officials said in a release. Angel Ilona Berzins (credit: Itasca Co. Sheriff’s Office) Her family, who hasn’t heard from her in over a month, is concerned for her safety and welfare. Berzins is described as 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with blonde hair. She was living in the Minneapolis area. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-326-3477 and talk with Investigator Mark Greiner.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Searching For Suspects Following Armed Robbery, Carjacking Spree In Woodbury

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Woodbury say there were two vehicle thefts, an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery in the area in less than an hour Monday night. The Woodbury Department of Public Safety said all four crimes happened between 8:15 and 9 p.m. A blue Jaguar with plates reading FCA869 was taken from a Target by suspects with guns, the department said. A Honda Accord, plates reading GEC302, was taken from a Holiday gas station while the owner was inside. The Jaguar was found overnight, but the Honda is still missing. At Chick-Fil-A, police said, armed suspects stole a...
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Protester May Have Crossed Line When Filming Himself Outside Supposed Home Of Judge In Kim Potter Trial

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A protester pushing for transparency in the upcoming Kim Potter trial may have crossed a legal line this weekend. Potter is the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright. Cortez Rice helped lead a protest Saturday outside what he believed was Judge Regina Chu’s apartment building. Chu is overseeing the Potter trial. During the protest, Rice, who is close with Wright’s family, went into the apartment building and streamed himself live on Facebook as he approached what he believed was the judge’s apartment door. “I don’t know if this is her crib,” Rice says...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Hurt In Brooklyn Park Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Sunday night shooting in Brooklyn Park left one person injured, though they are expected to survive. Police said it happened just after 9 p.m. on the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North. Officers found a person in a vehicle with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

ATF Technology Helps Connect Guns To Crime Scenes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Every gun shell left behind at a crime scene tells a story, and technology can help investigators uncover the plot. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives runs a nationwide computer database that helps local police solve crimes. Entries quadrupled between 2019 and 2020. Yellow numbers on the ground at crime scenes represents evidence, a shell casing from a bullet fired. The casings contain a gun’s signature. “Each firearm makes distinct markings on the shell casing,” Will McCrary, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF St. Paul Field Division said. They are collected and submitted to be entered into the NIBIN...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stolen Car Chase In Southern Minnesota Ends In Swamp Fire, Suspect Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 24-year-old man is in custody Monday after allegedly stealing a car in southern Minnesota and leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a vehicle fire, which spread to the surrounding swampland. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, a Rochester man, was not hurt in the fire; nor were any of the firefighters who responded to knock down the flames in the swampland near Janesville. The suspect is in custody. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded shortly after 2...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Daunte Wright Shooting: Judge Overseeing Officer’s Trial Allows Live Broadcasting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The judge overseeing the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has ruled that news organizations will be allowed to live broadcast the proceedings. In a Tuesday filing, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu ordered that video and audio recording and live broadcasting will be allowed in the courtroom during the trial session. Any recordings made will be able to be broadcast, re-broadcast or viewed on demand. The only proceedings not subject to audio recording will be sidebar discussions, although they will be allowed to be captured on video. Chu noted in the filing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Marlana Mogensen, 66, Killed In McLeod County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 66-year-old woman was killed in a crash with a cargo truck in McLeod County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Marlana Mogensen of Howard Lake was heading south on Babcock Avenue in Winsted Township when her car collided with a cargo truck heading east on Highway 7. Mogensen died at the scene. The 25-year-old cargo truck driver was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘I Thought The Defendant Was An Active Shooter’: Shooting Victim Testifies at Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A protester and volunteer medic wounded on the streets of Kenosha by Kyle Rittenhouse testified Monday that he was unintentionally pointing his own gun at the rifle-toting Rittenhouse when the young man shot him. Gaige Grosskreutz, the third and final man gunned down by Rittenhouse during a night of turbulent racial-justice protests in the summer of 2020, took the stand at Rittenhouse’s murder trial and recounted how he drew his own pistol after the bloodshed started. “I thought the defendant was an active shooter,” the 27-year-old Grosskreutz said. Asked what was going through his mind as he got...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — He survived a random shooting in Minneapolis early Sunday morning. Now, Jason Miller and his family are waiting to see if he will ever walk again. “I think he was excited to live in Uptown and then get a new job in Uptown,” said Scott Miller, Jason’s brother. Scott says his brother was walking home from that new job as a waiter at Red Dragon when his life changed in an instant. “He never saw what happened. He heard some shots and then realized that he had been hit,” Scott said. Officers found Jason near West 22nd Street and Lyndale Avenue...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Elsa Segura Sentenced To Life In Prison For Aiding In Killing Of Monique Baugh

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hennepin County judge sentenced a former probation officer to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her role in the 2019 kidnapping and murder of realtor Monique Baugh. Two men, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, were also been sentenced to life in prison in the case. But it was 29-year-old Elsa Segura who set up the fake home showing in Maple Grove that lead to Baugh’s death. Judge Peter Cahill agreed Tuesday that Segura, of Fridley, was just as responsible in the killing. Earlier this year, a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping. According...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies After Crashing Into Semi Near Nowthen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died Wednesday afternoon in the north metro after his car collided with a semi truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 1:22 p.m. on Highway 47 near Nowthen, which is about 40 miles north of Minneapolis. According to investigators, the driver was headed south on the highway when his car crossed into the northbound lane near 199th Avenue Northwest and collided with a semi. After the crash, both vehicles caught fire, and roads were closed as crews cleared the scene. The name of the driver killed in the crash has yet to be released. The semi driver was unharmed. The crash remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy