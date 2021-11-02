Virginia Beach pastor among those arrested in ‘online chatting operation’ for solicitation of minors

A Virginia Beach pastor is one of 17 people arrested during an “online chatting operation” conducted by Chesterfield County Police.

The operation spanned two days. Detectives “intercepted suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms,” according to a police statement.

“The suspects communicated with people they believed to be underage members of our community and arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations,” Chesterfield police said in the release.

The Chesterfield Police Department arrested 20 people in similar operations in March, according to, Major Mike Louth from Chesterfield’s Investigations Bureau.

“This is one of our priorities,” Louth said. “We run operations like this at different times throughout the year, geared toward trying to find people soliciting sex from minors.”

Louth praised detectives from the Special Victims Detectives for managing the logistics of the operation; from the officers who engaged with suspects online to the undercover units who arrested the suspects arrived at their location.

Officials say police issued a total of 32 charges to those involved. John D. Blanchard, 51, was one of the suspects apprehended.

Blanchard serves as the senior pastor of the Rock Church International in Virginia Beach along with his wife, according to public records.

He’s facing charges of felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

All 17 people arrested were charged with felony solicitation of prostitution. Some face more charges.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com