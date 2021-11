The following list of players make up the Green Bay Packers' inactives list for their week seven meeting with the Washington Football Team:. In what would've been game No. 103 of 103 career games, the Packers will be without Preston Smith for the first time. He suffered an oblique injury late in the first half last week against the Chicago Bears and hadn't practiced all week until Friday, albeit in just a limited capacity. Smith had played in 102 games in seven-plus seasons in the league — and 38 of which were for the Packers, epitomizing what it truly means to be an ironman.

