The Biggest Game You’ve Never Heard Of

It’s hard to measure how many people have seen a given movie in the age of streaming. At one point, theater ticket sales were a good indication of audience size. Films that brought in over $100 million were considered highly successful, and obviously played to many thousands of viewers. Today, streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix have tens of millions of subscribers, and offer major studio movies, sometimes as soon as they’re released, in addition to making movies of their own. Viewership figures of those films are hard to come by. (These are the most successful R-rated movies of all time.)
Comments / 0