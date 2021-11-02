Kim K’s Makeup Artist Shares How to Fake a ‘Lip Lift’ With Makeup

Many of your clients have a strong sense of style and bold personalities. How do you go about highlighting their uniqueness through makeup?. "With all of my clients, especially the artists, I always try to enhance their natural beauty by playing more on the soft glam side. I believe that a pretty face can go with any look. I love having clients like Doja Cat because they are enthusiastic about wanting to play around and experiment with their looks. It also challenges me to explore outside of my comfort zone in the best kind of way.

MAKEUP ・ 12 DAYS AGO