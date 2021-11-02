CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet talks about how to adapt to the supply chain shortage

wgnradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/23/2021: President of Builder Supply...

wgnradio.com

wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 11/5/21: Better-than-expected jobs report, supply chain snarls impacting the housing market, and how the moving industry fared during the pandemic

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about the better than expected October jobs report, Pfizer saying its COVID-19 pill cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% and what that will mean for the economy, and if he thinks rising inflation is here to stay.
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 11/4/21: Labor market progress, Apple hit by supply chain constraints, and a ‘Squid Game’ pop-up comes to Chicago

Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to tell us about the good news on the weekly jobless claims, the supply constraints that are still impacting the economy, and what we can take from yesterday’s Fed announcement that they will begin tapering.
CNBC

Basic Fun! CEO discusses supply chain shortages

Jay Foreman, Basic Fun! CEO, joins 'Squawk on the Street' to discuss how supply chain bottlenecks will fare this holiday season. Foreman explains why he thinks these supply chain issues are unparalleled in history.
wgnradio.com

Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services answers a listener’s question about their home’s inducer motor

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/30/2021: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to answer a caller’s question about how to fix their 10-year-old furnace. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
wgnradio.com

Frank Wasilewski of Access Elevator helps a member of Team Hochberg

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/30/2021: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales. Frank Wasilewski joins the show to answer a listener’s question about how to help their father living in a retirement home in need of a stair lift. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
Fox News

How supply chain crisis may impact holidays

cbslocal.com

Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide

) — The series of steps that brings a product to a customer is known as the supply chain. But right now store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price.
wgnradio.com

This Week In Wealth 11/07/21: How American Airlines massive cancellations are a sign of rising inflation numbers

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!. Helaine Olen, who is an economic columnist for the Washington Post, wrote a really interesting story this week about how American Airlines massive cancellations last week really highlights the frustrations roiling Americans. She points out that it isn’t just that inflation is rising the fastest since 2008 (at 5.4%) but there is something called Skimpflation (so-named by planet money). You pay the same or more but receive less. Things like, a hotel that doesn’t offer daily housekeeping, restaurants that sub a QR code, banks that don’t employ enough phone operators, airlines and restaurants that can’t hire enough people.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Supply shortages: Consider buying these 4 items soon

DETROIT – This week Help Me Hank has been working to find solutions as the nation faces supply shortages and big shipping delays. The supply shortages could impact everything from your Thanksgiving dinner to how you deal with winter weather. Here are the four items you should be as soon...
burlingtoncountytimes.com

Holiday shopping, supply chains and the end of times: What history tells us about today's shortages

In every contemporary history curriculum, there exists the underlying assumption that the conflicts of times past are unique products of their circumstances and are irreplaceable in modernity. Though our eldest teachers may faintly recall eras of ideological struggle, witnessing the consequences of the Red Scare on their parents' generation, many...
