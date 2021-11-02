Orlando Election Day: Incumbents Jim Gray, Regina Hill and Robert Stuart win

Orlando City Commissioner Robert Stuart, right, looks at election results on his phone as he’s surrounded by family at The Tap Room at Dubsdread in Orlando on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Stuart won the election to keep his seat in District 3. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Orlando incumbents Jim Gray, Robert Stuart and Regina Hill all earned another term on the city council, with Stuart once again narrowly avoiding a runoff.

Stuart won 50.69% of the vote, with about a 465 vote margin over his closest challenger Nicolette Springer, but avoided a runoff by breaking the 50% mark. Springer finished with 44.02% and Samuel Chambers with 5.29.%, according to unofficial results from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.

“I’m excited for our district. I’m excited they recognized the importance of experienced leadership,” said Stuart, shortly after votes were counted. “Getting 51% with two strong competitors tells the community we’re doing the right thing.”

Gray, with 62.5% and Hill with 73.6%, won reelection more comfortably.

Turnout was light, though politically active District 3 voters turned out in the highest numbers with 20.9% in the district representing College Park, Baldwin Park, Audubon Park and Rosemont. In District 5, 9.6% of voters cast a ballot and 8.22% in District 1. About 13% of eligible voters across the three districts cast a ballot in the election.

District 3 marked the city’s most expensive and most-watched race, with elected officials and groups weighing in, seemingly splitting endorsements between Stuart, who was first elected in 2006, and Springer, a former lobbyist for the League of Women Voters.

Stuart, who said he was running for his final term on the council, banked about $102,000 on the race, spending about $85,000, according to a financial report filed at the end of October. He was backed by Mayor Buddy Dyer, Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson, Sheriff John Mina, the police union and trade groups for builders and realtors.

While Springer, who raised about $64,000 and spent about $35,000 rolled out a list of endorsements from U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, State Reps. Anna Eskamani and Carlos Guillermo Smith, State Attorney Monique Worrell, as well as Ruth’s List and Mom’s Demand Action.

Chambers raised about $10,000 and spent all of it.

Stuart had touted his own experience, as an incumbent since 2006, to bring major projects like reshaping Edgewater, Virginia and Corrine Drives and the massive mixed-use Packing District across the finish line, all “transformational projects” he said Tuesday.

But Springer took aim at Orlando’s poor rankings on lists measuring pedestrian safety and availability of affordable housing and said the city needed a fresh set of eyes to take on these challenges.

While in District 5, Hill was reelected to a third term on the council, representing downtown Orlando, Parramore and West Lakes.

Hill, who grew up in the neighborhood west of downtown Orlando, argued that redevelopment there had been responsible and had not gentrified it. She said she helped bring in education — including the first public school in Parramore in nearly 50 years and the opening of a joint Valencia College and University of Central Florida campus there. She also helped bring back the city’s BluePrint 2.0 job training program.

Hill raked in more than $102,000 in donations, spending about $59,000 on her reelection.

Shaniqua Rose, a former city employee who took on Hill, finished with 26.66% of ballots in the race.

Hill didn’t return a call seeking comment Tuesday evening.

And in southeast Orlando, Jim Gray won a third full term in the city’s fastest-growing district.

Gray campaigned on the rapid growth in Lake Nona as a hub for new residents and high-paying jobs.

He said his work in commercial real estate has allowed him to work with developers to find a compromise with neighbors when disputes arise while balancing neighborhood concerns in more Conway and other more established neighborhoods in the district.

Gray raised about $64,000 and spent $38,000 on the race.

Sunshine Grund finished second with 22.45% and Bill Moore received 15.06%.

Gray couldn’t be reached Tuesday evening.

