Kal Penn opened up about his sexuality for the first time, revealing that he is engaged to his partner of more than a decade!. In an interview for his upcoming memoir, You Can’t Be Serious with People Sunday, the 44-year-old Harold & Kumar actor shared that he fell in love with his soon-to-be husband Josh while working for the Barack Obama administration 11 years ago. According to Penn, Josh came over to his apartment with an 18-pack of Coors Light and immediately changed the channel to watch Nascar ON THEIR FIRST DATE. He recalled to the publication:

