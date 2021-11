In the United States, nearly one in 10 people have type 2 diabetes¹ and each year, 1.5 million more Americans are diagnosed.² While a healthy diet and exercise are often the first steps to managing type 2 diabetes, some people may need medication to help manage the condition.³ Diabetes is also complex and progressive, which is why it’s often seen as a journey – at different points, many people either need to advance their treatment or switch to other therapies to meet their goals. Researchers at Lilly have a deep understanding of type 2 diabetes and are harnessing this knowledge into creating a new chapter of treatment.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO