In the film ‘Yesterday’, released in 2019, a present is described without the existence of three world icons: i Beatles, the Coca–There and Harry Potter. The most famous wizard of all time is a real cultural phenomenon, just think that his official Fan Club has over 37 million members. And for the 20 years since the release of the first film of the saga, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, Italian fans will be able to meet at the cinema, where – from 9 to 12 December – the film will be screened again. But the Hogwarts universe will go beyond armchairs and popcorn: the celebration for Harry Potter is also ridden by companies (such as Benetton or Panini). In short, his empire seems to have no borders (Not just streaming: Netflix saves cinema? The initiatives).

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO